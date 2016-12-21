NFL rookie power rankings – Week 16
Dak Prescott bounced back in a big way against the Buccaneers while Ezekiel Elliott and Jordan Howard continued to their excellence on the ground.AP
Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants (NA last week)
Shepard quietly is closing in on double-digit touchdowns, a pretty impressive total considering he plays alongside Odell Beckham Jr. He faces the Eagles and the Redskins the final two weeks, needing just three more TDs to hit 10.
Receiving stats: 55 catches, 592 yards, 7 TDs
Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs (4th last week)
Hill had no catches and was held to 3 punt return yards. So why is he still on the list? His only carry of the game went for 68 yards and a touchdown. The Chiefs might want to find a way to get the ball in his hands more often against the Broncos on Sunday.
Receiving stats: 56 catches, 547 yards, 6 TDs
Jalen Ramsey, CB, Jaguars (NA last week)
Ramsey’s shutdown skills were front and center against the Texans. He shadowed DeAndre Hopkins and picked up his first-career interception. Ramsey allowed just four catches on 16 targets against the receivers he covered.
Defensive stats: 57 tackles, 1 INT, 0 sacks
Carson Wentz, QB, Eagles (6th last week)
Wentz continued his turnover streak against the Ravens, throwing at least one interception for the fifth consecutive game. He attempted at least 40 passes for the third consecutive game and had a season-low 4.05 yards per attempt Sunday.
Passing stats: 339 of 540, 3,385 yards, 13 TDs, 13 INTsCopyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Deion Jones, LB, Falcons (8th last week)
Jones picked up eight more tackles and added a forced fumble in the Falcons’ rout of the 49ers. With two games left, Jones is all but certain to reach the 100-tackle mark.
Defensive stats: 89 tackles, 0 sacks, 3 INTsJonathan Bachman Getty Images
Michael Thomas, WR, Saints (5th last week)
Thomas still has an outside shot at 100 receptions, 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns this season. He hauled in seven catches for 52 yards and a touchdown to push his rookie-leading reception total to 76.
Receiving stats: 76 catches, 883 yards, 8 TDsDerick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports Derick E. Hingle
Keanu Neal, S, Falcons (4th last week)
If you doubted Neal’s toughness, it was on full display against the 49ers. Despite suffering a dislocated finger in the third quarter, he was back on the field during the Falcons’ next defensive series. Neal racked up a game-high 11 tackles.
Defensive stats: 98 tackles, 0 INTs, 0 sacksJonathan Bachman Getty Images
Jordan Howard, RB, Bears (3rd last week)
What would Howard’s numbers look like if he had more than 12 carries combined in the first three weeks of the season? He eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in the Bears’ narrow loss to the Packers, quite the accomplishment despite having a little more than 200 carries in 2016.
Rushing stats: 211 carries, 1,059 yards, 6 TDs
Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys (2nd last week)
Prescott proved once again that he can perform under pressure. No, he didn’t lead the Cowboys on a game-winning drive Sunday, but with so many wondering whether Dallas should start Tony Romo, Prescott went out and completed 32 of 36 attempts for 279 yards and added a rushing touchdown.
Passing stats: 292 of 431, 3,418 yards, 20 TDs, 4 INTs
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys (1st last week)
The only drama left for Elliott is whether he will he eclipse Eric Dickerson’s rookie rushing mark of 1,808 yards. It will likely depend on whether the Cowboys will have something to play for in Week 17. If so, expect the 21-year-old and the Cowboys offensive line to go for the mark.
Rushing stats: 310 carries, 1,551 yards, 13 TDsGetty Images Getty Images