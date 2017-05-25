6 NFL quarterbacks with the best chance to become elite in 2017

The NFL has a handful of different quarterback tiers. There are backups, below-average starters, middle-of-the-road guys, great players and then the elite. The last group is an exclusive one that only a few quarterbacks can claim membership to – the Tom Bradys, the Ben Roethlisbergers, the Matt Ryans.

Each year, it seems like one quarterback earns himself the “elite” label, with Ryan and Russell Wilson the latest to do so, by most people’s measures. But who will be the next guy to join the highest class of quarterbacks in the NFL?

There are six players with the best chance to do so in 2017.