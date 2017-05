Every active NFL quarterback’s career record, ranked

Quarterback is the only position in football that gets credited with wins, or pegged with losses. It shows just how important that position is because games are often won or lost on the back of the quarterback.

There’s a clear discrepancy between the best and worst QBs, but the career records of some guys in the middle may surprise you. We ranked the win percentage of all 31 quarterbacks currently on a roster who have started at least 30 games. You probably know the guy at the top, but who owns the worst record?