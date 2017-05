Ranking the importance of every NFL position, from QB to long snapper

Football is the ultimate team sport. It’s about a roster of 53 guys coming together each and every week to play as a single unit, owning specific roles in the three phases of the game. Some positions, as you probably know, are more important than others. It’s just the nature of the game, and the reality of sports.

We’ve attempted to outline which positions are most valuable, and which ones teams can live without Pro Bowlers at. The dollar value below represents the average salary of every player at each position, courtesy of Spotrac.