Ranking every playoff team’s path to the Super Bowl, from impossible to easy

Every team's path to Houston

The NFL playoff field is set as the regular season book has officially been shut. Only 12 teams remain, and though each of them technically has a chance to win it all, not all situations are created equal. The Cowboys, Falcons, Patriots and Chiefs all have first-round byes, giving them significant advantages to reach Houston. Four other teams will host playoff games on wild-card weekend, thus giving them an advantage, as well.

Just because a team won its division or clinched a first-round bye doesn’t mean it’s a lock to reach the Super Bowl, or even win a single playoff game. Each playoff path is different and some are more difficult than others.

To put into perspective which team has the most daunting path to Houston, we ranked them all – from near-impossible to borderline cake walk.

Getty Images

Getty Images