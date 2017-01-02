One reason every team will lose in the NFL playoffs

Get ready for the nine-word refrain you'll hear dozens of times over the next month: No rookie quarterback has ever won a Super Bowl. That's less an indictment of rookie QBs than it is a reflection that rookies tend to play on bad teams. (Otherwise, why would they need to use a rookie quarterback?) Dak Prescott has proved he can win big games. He's proved he can come back against good teams. More than anything, he's shouldered the burden of Tony Romo looking over said shoulder. But the NFL playoffs are a different animal entirely. This Cowboys team, with Ezekiel Elliott somehow making Prescott only the second-best rookie on the team, is reminiscent of that talented 2014 Kentucky basketball team that got all the way to the Final Four before losing two games short of a perfect 40-0 season. The Cowboys have the most talent but are they the best team? And if they're the best team, will it matter? After all, the best team rarely wins the Super Bowl, which is instead won by the team that manages to hold on the longest. The feeling that Dallas won't is inescapable and you can't shake the feeling that an untimely mistake by two rookies who've been almost flawless will be the reason why.

