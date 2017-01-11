Every potential Super Bowl LI matchup, ranked from least to most likely

Every potential Super Bowl matchup ranked

With just a few weeks left until Super Bowl LI, it’s never too early to start looking at potential matchups. The Patriots and Cowboys are the favorites on each side of the bracket, but several strong teams stand in their paths to Houston. The Falcons, Chiefs, Steelers and Packers all pose serious threats to Dallas and New England, while boasting good chances to make the Super Bowl themselves.

To get you ready for all of the conceivable matchups for the Lombardi Trophy, we broke down every possible combination and ranked them from least to most likely. Get ready for a lot of Texans to start.