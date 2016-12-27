Predicting the entire NFL playoff field with just one week remaining

Playoff predictions ahead of Week 17

With only one football-filled Sunday remaining in the regular season, all but two postseason berths have been clinched. All six teams in the AFC are set with just seeding to be determined, while Week 17’s divisional showdown between the Packers and Lions will determine the final teams in the NFC.

The biggest game of the week is of course that one in the NFC North, but several others have playoff implications – including Giants-Redskins, Saints-Falcons and Seahawks-49ers. Since things can still change on both sides of the bracket, we decided to predict where every team will land when it’s all said and done.

Brace Hemmelgarn, Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports