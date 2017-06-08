Every NFL team’s most important newcomer

The offseason is about improving your team and making moves that increase your chances of not only making the playoffs but winning it all. Just about every team did that over the course of the past few months – with exception to the Jets, probably – signing and drafting players who will have an impact right away.
These 32 names were not only some of the biggest additions of the offseason, but they will prove to be the most important newcomers for each NFL team.
Arizona Cardinals: LB Haason Reddick
The Cardinals added very little to their roster this offseason despite losing key starters like Tony Jefferson, Calais Campbell and Marcus Cooper. However, their most important addition was undoubtedly Reddick, their first-round pick. The versatile linebacker can play off the ball on early downs and serve as a pass rusher in sub-packages, giving the Cardinals a wealth of possibilities defensively. He’s a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate, for sure.
Atlanta Falcons: DT Dontari Poe
Defensive tackle wasn’t a huge need for the Falcons thanks to Grady Jarrett, but adding a run stuffer next to him was certainly on the priority list. They did so with Poe, who will play in a 4-3 for the first time in his NFL career. It’ll benefit him as he’ll now line up at 1-technique, helping to take pressure off of Vic Beasley and Atlanta’s other pass rushers. He’ll be a big addition to a defense that continues to improve.
Baltimore Ravens: SS Tony Jefferson
Jefferson is one of the more underrated safeties in the league, but he’ll stand out in Baltimore’s defense. With Eric Weddle back as the free safety, Jefferson will have a chance to play close to the line of scrimmage, rush the passer and wreak havoc on offenses in the middle of the field. He’s received rave reviews from OTAs, too, and should be a high-impact player throughout the regular season.
Buffalo Bills: DB Micah Hyde, DB
Buffalo didn’t make many high-profile moves this offseason, but the signing of Hyde is one that shouldn’t be overlooked. Although he won’t have the same flexibility he had in Green Bay with Ha Ha Clinton-Dix playing center field, he’ll still play multiple positions and provide new coach Sean McDermott with plenty of options. Hyde can play everything from cornerback to strong safety, and the Bills will be sure to take advantage of his rare skill set.
Carolina Panthers: RB Christian McCaffrey
The Panthers added a number of key players this offseason, from Julius Peppers to Captain Munnerlyn to Matt Kalil. However, their most important addition will cost them only about $4 million per year for four years. McCaffrey is going to push Jonathan Stewart for the starting job and will provide a spark for an offense that was not explosive or fast last season. Cam Newton will feel the impact of McCaffrey right away as he’ll put defenders in a bind with his receiving ability and speed.
Chicago Bears: QB Mike Glennon
It’s not a great sign when Glennon is your biggest newcomer, but that’s where the Bears are. That’s not to say Marcus Cooper, Prince Amukamara or Markus Wheaton won’t make an impact, but Glennon will have much more to do with the Bears’ success (or lack thereof) than anyone Chicago added this offseason. He will wind up giving the starting job to first-round pick Mitchell Trubisky at some point, but it’s his to lose right now.
Cincinnati Bengals: WR John Ross
The Bengals made some questionable decisions this offseason – like letting Andrew Whitworth and Kevin Zeitler walk – but drafting Ross could pay big dividends. He’s an absolute blazer who can blow the top off of a defense, which will open up opportunities for A.J. Green and Tyler Eifert. Cincinnati felt the losses of Mohamed Sanu and Marvin Jones last season, but Ross will help get them back on track offensively.
Cleveland Browns: DE Myles Garrett
Kevin Zeitler was also an option here, but ultimately, Garrett will have a bigger impact. The No. 1 overall pick will be an integral part of the defense and will put pressure on opposing quarterbacks in a way they haven’t felt when playing the Browns the past few years. That’s how good he is. Garrett is the odds-on favorite to win Rookie of the Year and should approach – if not surpass – 10 sacks in his first season.
Dallas Cowboys: CB Chidobe Awuzie
Dallas’ offseason was more about its losses than acquisitions, but the Cowboys’ moves in the draft were positive. Awuzie will most likely be one of the starting cornerbacks in Week 1 and can play all over the secondary: boundary corner, nickel, safety. You name it. He’ll be more productive than first-round pick Taco Charlton despite pass rusher being a huge need. Awuzie will play a big role in Dallas’ success defensively.
Denver Broncos: LG Ronald Leary
Leary was an overlooked asset in Dallas thanks to the team’s other stud offensive linemen, but he’s a quality starter. The Broncos will immediately reap the benefits of adding a road-grading guard both in the running game and in pass protection. He’ll elevate the play of Denver’s offensive line, which struggled at times last season.
Detroit Lions: RT Ricky Wagner
The loss of Taylor Decker will make the addition of Wagner even more welcomed with the former Raven stepping in as the team’s starting right tackle. He’s one of the best in the NFL at his position and should do wonders for the Lions’ running game, as well as protecting Matthew Stafford in the passing game. His presence will be felt right away and will prove to be one of the best signings of the offseason.
Green Bay Packers: CB Kevin King
The Packers were one of the worst teams when it came to defending the pass last season, struggling to field a formidable pair of cornerbacks on any given week. As a result, they landed King in the second round to shore up the secondary. He’ll be a Day 1 starter at one of the cornerback spots with Davon House, Damarious Randall and Quinten Rollins competing for the other. His size and quickness will stand out on the field this season.
Houston Texans: QB Deshaun Watson
There’s no guarantee he’ll start in Week 1 as he still has a lot to learn, but Watson is still the Texans’ most important offseason addition. He should have a chance to start at some point this season, and with the talent around him, he’ll likely be a key part of a playoff run in Houston. He’s the Texans’ quarterback of the future, which makes him an important newcomer for this season and beyond.
Indianapolis Colts: FS Malik Hooker
The Colts were one of the most fortunate teams in the draft, watching the best free safety fall in their laps at 15th overall. He was a huge addition, and Indianapolis probably never expected to land him in the middle of the first round. Look for Hooker to completely change the look of the Colts’ defense, giving them a true center fielder patrolling the middle of the field.
Jacksonville Jaguars: RB Leonard Fournette
Fournette is probably going to win Offensive Rookie of the Year as long as he can stay healthy, running behind a hopefully improved offensive line. More important, he’ll take pressure off Blake Bortles and the passing game, which is something the Jaguars desperately needed. Fournette is going to change the look of Jacksonville’s offense drastically, which makes him the team’s top addition – more so than A.J. Bouye or even Calais Campbell.
Kansas City Chiefs: DT Bennie Logan
Dontari Poe out, Bennie Logan in. Believe it or not, Logan might actually be an upgrade over Poe, who struggled in 2016. He’s a dominant run stopper who will be transitioning to a 3-4 defense, lining up at nose tackle in Kansas City. He’ll have a big impact on the Chiefs’ defense, which was already great last season.
Los Angeles Chargers: OG Forrest Lamp
Rookie receiver Mike Williams was another candidate here, but if you watched the Chargers play last year, you’d know how bad their offensive line was. Lamp is going to change that, stepping in right away at right guard. He’ll improve the running game, but more important, his ability in pass protection will keep Philip Rivers upright and healthy. That’s key, considering Rivers’ age.
Los Angeles Rams: LT Andrew Whitworth
The Rams couldn’t block for Todd Gurley or protect Jared Goff, so they set out to fix that this offseason. Whitworth is among the best left tackles in the game and will give both Gurley and Goff the peace of mind that defenders will be kept off of them from the left side. The Rams paid him a lot of money ($33.75 million for three years), but it’ll be worth it simply for the fact that the Greg Robinson experiment can end at left tackle.
Miami Dolphins: DE Charles Harris
The Dolphins didn’t make any headline moves this offseason, but they made nice additions with Lawrence Timmons, Julius Thomas and Raekwon McMillan. However, Harris will have the biggest impact of any newcomer, stepping in as one of the starting defensive ends. He has Cameron Wake to learn from, which is always a good thing, and he’s already received high praise in offseason workouts.
Minnesota Vikings: LT Riley Reiff
The Vikings’ offensive line was atrocious last season, partly due to injuries and partly due to a lack of talent. Reiff hopes to fix that issue by not only staying healthy but solidifying the left side of the line. He’ll slide back over to left tackle after playing on the right side for the Lions last season, but he has experience at both spots so the transition should be seamless. Look for the Vikings’ running game to improve and for Sam Bradford to have more than a half-second to throw the ball, too.
New England Patriots: WR Brandin Cooks
Pick a name out of a hat: Stephon Gilmore, Kony Ealy, Dwayne Allen, Mike Gillislee, Cooks. You could make a case for any of them being the Patriots’ biggest addition of the offseason, but Cooks gets the nod as the most important. He’s the deep threat and No. 1 receiver Tom Brady has lacked for some time – sorry, Chris Hogan – and will change the way the Patriots game plan on any given Sunday. He’s simply that good, having the speed to turn a quick slant into a 75-yard score.
New Orleans Saints: CB Marshon Lattimore
There was very little chance Lattimore would fall to the Saints in the draft, but that’s exactly what happened, and New Orleans has to be thrilled. He’s a No. 1 cornerback-type player and will greatly improve the Saints’ secondary from Day 1. New Orleans’ biggest weakness last season was defending the pass, but that shouldn’t be the case now that Lattimore is there to pair with Delvin Breaux.
New York Giants: WR Brandon Marshall
Signing Marshall was one of the earliest moves of the offseason, and it remains one of the best. Marshall is a physically dominant wide receiver who can win jump balls and make life easier for Eli Manning. With Manning in the twilight of his career, that’s more important than just about anything else. He’ll prove to be a good complement for Odell Beckham Jr., who’s more explosive and dynamic in the open field.
New York Jets: SS Jamal Adams
It’s pretty obvious Adams will be a starter for the Jets from Day 1 following Calvin Pryor’s trade out of New York, not that there was ever a doubt before then. But he’s going to be a game-changer on the back end, whether it’s playing free safety or closer to the line of scrimmage. The rookie No. 6 overall pick can do it all on defense and will make plays that the Jets haven’t seen in some time from their safeties.
The Raiders didn’t make many big additions this offseason, but luring Lynch out of retirement was the most important. After losing Latavius Murray, the Raiders needed a running back who could handle a heavy workload with DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard being more of third-down options. Lynch seemingly has plenty left in the tank, and his passion is at an all-time high, so all indications point to this being a solid move.
The Eagles struggled at wide receiver last season, doing rookie QB Carson Wentz no favors. Jeffery will step in right away and improve the overall play of the Eagles’ offense, giving Wentz a reliable No. 1 receiver whom he can trust to come down with difficult catches. Jeffery’s arrival should reduce the number of drops Philadelphia has in 2017, which was a sore spot last season.
The Steelers were quiet this offseason, mostly sitting on the outside looking in during free agency. Their roster was already stacked, and there weren’t many weak spots, but finding an athletic pass rusher was toward the top of the priority list. Watt is exactly that, and though he’s not a refined pass rusher he does have a skill set that perfectly fits what the Steelers are looking for at outside linebacker.
San Francisco 49ers: LB Reuben Foster
Fellow linebacker NaVorro Bowman is never a sure bet to stay healthy, which is part of the reason Foster’s arrival is so important. When Bowman is healthy, the 49ers will have an elite duo of inside linebackers. When he’s not, Foster can step in as the primary starter and remain on the field in nickel and dime packages. He’s going to be a highly impactful player as a rookie.
Seattle Seahawks: DL Malik McDowell
Luke Joeckel is a below-average linemen who’s coming off of ACL surgery, and Eddie Lacy may not be the starter with Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise at running back. That makes McDowell, Seattle’s top draft pick, its most important addition. He can play all across the defensive line, but most important, he can generate pressure from the interior, which was a weak spot for the Seahawks last season. Seattle now has five quality players on the defensive line.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR DeSean Jackson
The Bucs did a terrific job adding players this offseason, but Jackson is by far their most important newcomer. He’s going to change the way the Buccaneers play on offense after going through a season in which they ranked among the worst teams when it came to big plays. Jackson will take pressure off of Mike Evans and strike fear into opposing cornerbacks and safeties on a play-by-play basis.
Tennessee Titans: WR Corey Davis
The Titans’ receiving corps was not great last year, but it got a major upgrade this offseason with the addition of Davis. The fifth overall pick is going to lead the team in receptions, yards and probably touchdowns as a rookie, which shows just how important he’ll be to the Titans from Day 1.
Washington Redskins: WR Terrelle Pryor
After losing DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon, the Redskins had to add a receiver who could catch 70-plus passes and surpass 1,000 yards. They don’t know what they’re getting from Josh Doctson, and Jamison Crowder is more of a slot receiver. Pryor is going to be Kirk Cousins’ top receiver this season and should have his best year yet as a pro. He’s a budding star, especially now that he has a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback throwing to him.