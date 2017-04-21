5 prospects the Detroit Lions should target in the 2017 NFL Draft

Needs: The Lions’ offense was good enough to make the playoffs last year, but their defense was so poor Detroit didn’t stand much of a chance. The draft is a great way to turn that around. Detroit has big needs at cornerback and on the edge, but a hole at linebacker could be addressed in early rounds as well. On the offensive side of the ball, line depth at tackle should be addressed, as should wide receiver depth and the team’s running back issues.

Picks: First round (21), Second round (53), Third round (85), Fourth round (128), Fifth round (165), Sixth round (205, 215), Seventh round (250).