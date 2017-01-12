NFL betting lines and picks against the spread for every divisional round playoff game

Will favorites continue to roll in the playoffs?

Despite a couple of big lines, all four favorites covered in the wild card round last weekend. Headed into this week's divisional round of the playoffs, we're rolling with three out of four favorites — and the one underdog pick is quite the stunner.

Here are the betting lines and picks against the spread for all four of this weekend's games, plus a few prop bets for good measure.

(All lines courtesy the Las Vegas Westgate SuperBook as of 1/12; prop bets courtesy Bovada.com. Pick listed first with home team in all caps.)