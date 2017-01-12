NFL betting lines and picks against the spread for every divisional round playoff game
Will favorites continue to roll in the playoffs?
Despite a couple of big lines, all four favorites covered in the wild card round last weekend. Headed into this week's divisional round of the playoffs, we're rolling with three out of four favorites — and the one underdog pick is quite the stunner.
Here are the betting lines and picks against the spread for all four of this weekend's games, plus a few prop bets for good measure.
(All lines courtesy the Las Vegas Westgate SuperBook as of 1/12; prop bets courtesy Bovada.com. Pick listed first with home team in all caps.)
FALCONS (-5) over Seahawks (Over/under: 51.5)
Nick Wright and NFL Hall of Famer Cris Carter laid out the case for Matt Ryan and Atlanta on this week's "Make Me Smarter" podcast, so go listen to them to learn everything you need to know about this week's playoff games. In a nutshell, though, the Falcons are the pick because the Seahawks are struggling to stop the pass without Earl Thomas — and because Vic Beasley could feast on Seattle's offensive line.
Texans (-16) over PATRIOTS (Over/under: 44.5)
I hate this game so much, football-gambling friends. I want to take New England, of course, but I just can't lay three scores in the playoffs.
So I'm ... picking ... Brock Osweiler? Gross. Let's move on.
CHIEFS (-2) over Steelers (Over/under: 44)
Cowboys/Packers is getting all the attention, and rightly so. But this AFC matchup could steal the show this weekend. Vegas certainly expects an exciting game. I like Alex Smith and the Chiefs as AFC sleepers, so I'm laying the two points here. A Steelers win wouldn't surprise me, though, as their defense improved week by week into a top-10 unit this season.
COWBOYS (-4.5) over Packers (Over/under: 52.5)
Dallas is healthy defensively, and I can't see the Packers stopping Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys running game. Give me Dallas by a touchdown at JerryWorld.
Now, time for some prop bets!
How many road teams will win this weekend?
Over 1.5: EVEN
Under 1.5: -140
Who will record the most passing yards this weekend?
Aaron Rodgers: +300
Tom Brady: +350
Matt Ryan: +350
Ben Roethlisberger: +500
Russell Wilson: +600
Alex Smith: +700
Dak Prescott: +1000
Who will record the most rushing yards this weekend?
Le'Veon Bell: +150
Ezekiel Elliott: +200
LeGarrette Blount: +600
Thomas Rawls: +900
Lamar Miller: +900
Spencer Ware: +1000
Devonta Freeman: +1000
Who will record the most receiving yards this weekend?
Antonio Brown: +300
Julio Jones: +350
Devante Adams: +800
Doug Baldwin: +800
Julian Edelman: +800
Dez Bryant: +850
Jeremy Maclin: +1200
Randall Cobb: +1200
Paul Richardson: +1200
Cole Beasley: +1200
DeAndre Hopkins: +1200
Will the Texans get shut out this weekend?
Yes: +750
