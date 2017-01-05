NFL betting lines and picks against the spread for every wild-card playoff game

After a (mostly) successful year of betting on the NFL in 2016, we're ready to kick off the new year in style as we head into the wild card round of the playoffs.

Of course, now that we're in the postseason, we have just four games this weekend to dissect and break down against the spread. Don't fret, though; on top of those four playoff picks this week, we're also running down how all 32 NFL teams fared relative to their preseason win total over/unders for the season.

So here are your betting lines and picks against the spread for the NFL Wild Card Round.

(All lines courtesy Las Vegas Westgate SuperBook as of 1/5Pick listed first, with home team in all caps.)

Raiders (+3.5) over TEXANS (Over/under: 36.5)

Neither team will be able to do much through the air in Houston, and the Texans will probably get the win since they have the "better" quarterback. With such awful offense all but assured, though, I'm counting on the Raiders to keep this one within a field goal — if not claim an outright victory.

SEAHAWKS (-8) over Lions (Over/under: 43)

The NFL world will turn its attention to Seattle on Saturday night, where the Seahawks will expose the Lions as the playoff frauds they are.

That might seem harsh, but Detroit has overachieved throughout this season. A heavy dose of regression seems inevitable in the postseason (until, of course, Matthew Stafford somehow leads another game-winning drive).

STEELERS (-10) over Dolphins (Over/under: 46)

Two solid games by backup QB Matt Moore before Miami's Week 17 trouncing at the hands of the Patriots might have you convinced the Dolphins can keep this one close even if Ryan Tannehill is unable to make it back on Sunday.

Regardless of who's under center for the 'Fins, though, Pittsburgh's defense will load up on the Miami rushing attack, and Ben Roethlisberger should slice up the Dolphins secondary as the Steelers roll to a big win.

Giants (+5) over PACKERS (Over/under: 44.5)

Green Bay's storybook run to close the 2016 season continues in Lambeau on Sunday, but the Giants defense — and a steady if unspectacular Eli Manning — should make for an interesting 60 minutes that comes down to the wire in a 3-point game.

Now, here's how every team fared against Las Vegas in 2016 ...

Arizona Cardinals: 9.5 wins (UNDER)

Actual 2016 W-L record: 7-8-1

Difference: -2.5 wins

Atlanta Falcons: 7.5 wins (OVER)

Actual 2016 W-L record: 11-5

Difference: +3.5 wins

Baltimore Ravens: 8.5 wins (UNDER)

Actual 2016 W-L record: 8-8

Difference: -0.5 wins

Buffalo Bills: 8 wins (UNDER)

Actual 2016 W-L record: 7-9

Difference: -1.0 wins

Carolina Panthers: 10.5 wins (UNDER)

Actual 2016 W-L record: 6-10

Difference: -4.5 wins

Chicago Bears: 7.5 wins (UNDER)

Actual 2016 W-L record: 3-13

Difference: -4.5 wins

Cincinnati Bengals: 9.5 wins (UNDER)

Actual 2016 W-L record: 6-9-1

Difference: -3.5 wins

Cleveland Browns: 4.5 wins (UNDER)

Actual 2016 W-L record: 1-15

Difference: -3.5 wins

Dallas Cowboys: 8 wins (OVER)

Actual 2016 W-L record: 13-3

Difference: +5.0 wins

Denver Broncos: 8 wins (PUSH)

Actual 2016 W-L record: 8-8

Difference: 0.0 wins

Detroit Lions: 7 wins (OVER)

Actual 2016 W-L record: 9-7

Difference: +2.0 wins

Green Bay Packers: 10.5 wins (UNDER)

Actual 2016 W-L record: 10-6

Difference: -0.5 wins

Houston Texans: 8.5 wins (OVER)

Actual 2016 W-L record: 9-7

Difference: +0.5 wins

Indianapolis Colts: 9.5 wins (UNDER)

Actual 2016 W-L record: 8-8

Difference: -1.5 wins

Jacksonville Jaguars: 7.5 wins (UNDER)

Actual 2016 W-L record: 3-13

Difference: -4.5 wins

Kansas City Chiefs: 9.5 wins (OVER)

Actual 2016 W-L record: 12-4

Difference: +2.5 wins

Los Angeles Rams: 7.5 wins (UNDER)

Actual 2016 W-L record: 4-12

Difference: -3.5 wins

Miami Dolphins: 7 wins (OVER)

Actual 2016 W-L record: 10-6

Difference: +3.0 wins

Minnesota Vikings: 9.5 wins (UNDER)

Actual 2016 W-L record: 8-8

Difference: -1.5 wins

New England Patriots: 10.5 wins (OVER)

Actual 2016 W-L record: 14-2

Difference: +3.5 wins

New Orleans Saints: 7 wins (PUSH)

Actual 2016 W-L record: 7-9

Difference: 0.0 wins

New York Giants: 8 wins (OVER)

Actual 2016 W-L record: 11-5

Difference: +3.0 wins

New York Jets: 8 wins (UNDER)

Actual 2016 W-L record: 5-11

Difference: -3.0 wins

Oakland Raiders: 8.5 wins (OVER)

Actual 2016 W-L record: 12-4

Difference: +3.5 wins

Philadelphia Eagles: 7 wins (PUSH)

Actual 2016 W-L record: 7-9

Difference: 0.0 wins

Pittsburgh Steelers: 10.5 wins (OVER)

Actual 2016 W-L record: 11-5

Difference: +0.5 wins

San Diego Chargers: 7 wins (UNDER)

Actual 2016 W-L record: 5-11

Difference: -2.0 wins

San Francisco 49ers: 5.5 wins (UNDER)

Actual 2016 W-L record: 2-14

Difference: -3.5 wins

Seattle Seahawks: 10.5 wins (UNDER)

Actual 2016 W-L record: 10-5-1

Difference: -0.5 wins

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7.5 wins (OVER)

Actual 2016 W-L record: 9-7

Difference: +1.5 wins

Tennessee Titans: 5.5 wins (OVER)

Actual 2016 W-L record: 9-7

Difference: +3.5 wins

Washington Redskins: 7.5 wins (OVER)

Actual 2016 W-L record: 8-7-1

Difference: +0.5 wins

