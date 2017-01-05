NFL betting lines and picks against the spread for every wild-card playoff game

After a (mostly) successful year of betting on the NFL in 2016, we're ready to kick off the new year in style as we head into the wild card round of the playoffs.

Of course, now that we're in the postseason, we have just four games this weekend to dissect and break down against the spread. Don't fret, though; on top of those four playoff picks this week, we're also running down how all 32 NFL teams fared relative to their preseason win total over/unders for the season.

So here are your betting lines and picks against the spread for the NFL Wild Card Round.

(All lines courtesy Las Vegas Westgate SuperBook as of 1/5. Pick listed first, with home team in all caps.)

Getty Images

Getty Images