NFL betting lines and picks against the spread for every wild-card playoff game
After a (mostly) successful year of betting on the NFL in 2016, we're ready to kick off the new year in style as we head into the wild card round of the playoffs.
Of course, now that we're in the postseason, we have just four games this weekend to dissect and break down against the spread. Don't fret, though; on top of those four playoff picks this week, we're also running down how all 32 NFL teams fared relative to their preseason win total over/unders for the season.
So here are your betting lines and picks against the spread for the NFL Wild Card Round.
All lines courtesy Las Vegas Westgate SuperBook as of 1/5.
Raiders (+3.5) over TEXANS (Over/under: 36.5)
Neither team will be able to do much through the air in Houston, and the Texans will probably get the win since they have the "better" quarterback. With such awful offense all but assured, though, I'm counting on the Raiders to keep this one within a field goal — if not claim an outright victory.
SEAHAWKS (-8) over Lions (Over/under: 43)
The NFL world will turn its attention to Seattle on Saturday night, where the Seahawks will expose the Lions as the playoff frauds they are.
That might seem harsh, but Detroit has overachieved throughout this season. A heavy dose of regression seems inevitable in the postseason (until, of course, Matthew Stafford somehow leads another game-winning drive).
STEELERS (-10) over Dolphins (Over/under: 46)
Two solid games by backup QB Matt Moore before Miami's Week 17 trouncing at the hands of the Patriots might have you convinced the Dolphins can keep this one close even if Ryan Tannehill is unable to make it back on Sunday.
Regardless of who's under center for the 'Fins, though, Pittsburgh's defense will load up on the Miami rushing attack, and Ben Roethlisberger should slice up the Dolphins secondary as the Steelers roll to a big win.Getty Images Getty Images
Giants (+5) over PACKERS (Over/under: 44.5)
Green Bay's storybook run to close the 2016 season continues in Lambeau on Sunday, but the Giants defense — and a steady if unspectacular Eli Manning — should make for an interesting 60 minutes that comes down to the wire in a 3-point game.
Now, here's how every team fared against Las Vegas in 2016 ...AP
Arizona Cardinals: 9.5 wins (UNDER)
Actual 2016 W-L record: 7-8-1
Difference: -2.5 wins
Atlanta Falcons: 7.5 wins (OVER)
Actual 2016 W-L record: 11-5
Difference: +3.5 winsDale Zanine Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Baltimore Ravens: 8.5 wins (UNDER)
Actual 2016 W-L record: 8-8
Difference: -0.5 winsAP
Buffalo Bills: 8 wins (UNDER)
Actual 2016 W-L record: 7-9
Difference: -1.0 wins
Carolina Panthers: 10.5 wins (UNDER)
Actual 2016 W-L record: 6-10
Difference: -4.5 winsAP
Chicago Bears: 7.5 wins (UNDER)
Actual 2016 W-L record: 3-13
Difference: -4.5 winsAP
Cincinnati Bengals: 9.5 wins (UNDER)
Actual 2016 W-L record: 6-9-1
Difference: -3.5 wins
Cleveland Browns: 4.5 wins (UNDER)
Actual 2016 W-L record: 1-15
Difference: -3.5 winsScott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports Scott Galvin
Dallas Cowboys: 8 wins (OVER)
Actual 2016 W-L record: 13-3
Difference: +5.0 winsGetty Images Getty Images
Denver Broncos: 8 wins (PUSH)
Actual 2016 W-L record: 8-8
Difference: 0.0 winsJonathan Bachman Getty Images
Detroit Lions: 7 wins (OVER)
Actual 2016 W-L record: 9-7
Difference: +2.0 winsLeon Halip Getty Images
Green Bay Packers: 10.5 wins (UNDER)
Actual 2016 W-L record: 10-6
Difference: -0.5 winsGetty Images Getty Images
Houston Texans: 8.5 wins (OVER)
Actual 2016 W-L record: 9-7
Difference: +0.5 winsCopyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Indianapolis Colts: 9.5 wins (UNDER)
Actual 2016 W-L record: 8-8
Difference: -1.5 wins
Jacksonville Jaguars: 7.5 wins (UNDER)
Actual 2016 W-L record: 3-13
Difference: -4.5 wins
Kansas City Chiefs: 9.5 wins (OVER)
Actual 2016 W-L record: 12-4
Difference: +2.5 winsGetty Images Getty Images
Los Angeles Rams: 7.5 wins (UNDER)
Actual 2016 W-L record: 4-12
Difference: -3.5 winsGetty Images Getty Images
Miami Dolphins: 7 wins (OVER)
Actual 2016 W-L record: 10-6
Difference: +3.0 winsTimothy T. Ludwig Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Spor
Minnesota Vikings: 9.5 wins (UNDER)
Actual 2016 W-L record: 8-8
Difference: -1.5 wins
New England Patriots: 10.5 wins (OVER)
Actual 2016 W-L record: 14-2
Difference: +3.5 wins
New Orleans Saints: 7 wins (PUSH)
Actual 2016 W-L record: 7-9
Difference: 0.0 winsGetty Images Christian Petersen
New York Giants: 8 wins (OVER)
Actual 2016 W-L record: 11-5
Difference: +3.0 winsBill Streicher Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
New York Jets: 8 wins (UNDER)
Actual 2016 W-L record: 5-11
Difference: -3.0 winsGetty Images Getty Images
Oakland Raiders: 8.5 wins (OVER)
Actual 2016 W-L record: 12-4
Difference: +3.5 wins
Philadelphia Eagles: 7 wins (PUSH)
Actual 2016 W-L record: 7-9
Difference: 0.0 wins
Pittsburgh Steelers: 10.5 wins (OVER)
Actual 2016 W-L record: 11-5
Difference: +0.5 winsAP AP
San Diego Chargers: 7 wins (UNDER)
Actual 2016 W-L record: 5-11
Difference: -2.0 wins
San Francisco 49ers: 5.5 wins (UNDER)
Actual 2016 W-L record: 2-14
Difference: -3.5 wins
Seattle Seahawks: 10.5 wins (UNDER)
Actual 2016 W-L record: 10-5-1
Difference: -0.5 winsOtto Greule Jr Getty Images
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7.5 wins (OVER)
Actual 2016 W-L record: 9-7
Difference: +1.5 wins
Tennessee Titans: 5.5 wins (OVER)
Actual 2016 W-L record: 9-7
Difference: +3.5 winsGetty Images Getty Images
Washington Redskins: 7.5 wins (OVER)
Actual 2016 W-L record: 8-7-1
Difference: +0.5 winsAP