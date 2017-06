Playing linebacker in the NFL can come in many forms. You can be a 4-3 outside linebacker, which requires you to hold up in coverage and stop the run. Then there’s the inside (or middle) linebacker position, which is often the leader of the defense. In a 3-4, however, the outside linebackers are often pass rushers who occasionally drop into coverage.

Regardless of which role a linebacker plays, the position comes with a boatload of responsibilities. That’s what makes it such a difficult spot to play. These nine players have learned that early in their careers, and they’re poised to break out this season and put up big numbers.