The biggest free agents have been off the board for a while now, but there are still plenty of starting-caliber players available. Whether your team needs a veteran running back or a quarterback with experience, options exist.

It remains to be seen when the remaining players will be signed – some might have to wait until after the draft – but there are still good fits for each one. Adrian Peterson has a few suitors, and Colin Kaepernick should find a landing spot in the coming months.

Here are the best fits for seven of the most intriguing free agents still available.