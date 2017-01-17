The NFL’s top 21 potential free agents, ranked

The free agency pool is deep

Now that there are (sadly) just three games left in the season, it’s a good time to look at the upcoming class of potential NFL free agents. Things will change from now until March 9, when free agency officially kicks off, but the list of names is currently very attractive. From a premier running back to an elite safety to a handful of dynamic pass rushers, there is depth at just about every position.

Not all of these players will make it to free agency, of course, largely thanks to the franchise tag and teams opting to re-sign their guys before they hit the open market, but there will be plenty of big names to be had in a few months. Here are the 21 best as of now.

Mark Konezny

USA TODAY Sports