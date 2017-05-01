Colin Cowherd picks the two wide receivers who were drafted by the perfect team

Three wide receivers were selected within the first nine picks of the 2017 NFL Draft, but according to Colin Cowherd, two players taken in later rounds could be primed to have breakout years simply by going to the right organization.
On Monday's episode of "The Herd", Cowherd picked the two wideouts he believed will benefit the most from their landing spot.
“Two players I want you to think about from this draft, and how important in life where you land is for all of us.
"So let’s talk about the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the history of this league, nobody’s drafted more good receivers. Hines Ward, Plaxico Burress, Antwaan Randle El, Santonio Holmes, Mike Wallace, Emmanuel Sanders, Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, Lynn Swann.
"I mean, they just know that position. They got Antonio Brown in the sixth round and Hines Ward in the third round. They know what they’re doing. Emmanuel Sanders in the third round. Nobody knows receivers out of college [like Pittsburgh.] Steelers nail them.”
“They went and got Juju Smith-Schuster. He’s probably the hardest working kid I’ve ever seen at USC. Impeccable reputation.
"But here’s why it’s so great for him. He goes to a team that knows receivers and develops them, [has a] veteran quarterback, veteran offensive line, veteran coordinator, superstar receiver Antonio Brown on the other side will get doubled, one of the top running backs in the NFL forcing linebackers to play up, opening up space behind the linebackers and in front of the secondary.
"Juju Smith-Schuster is a nice NFL player - he will be elevated considerably by where he lands. Veteran coach, veteran coordinator, veteran line, veteran quarterback, star receiver, great back. In an organization that knows that position better than anybody. That’s a great landing spot.”
Gary A. VasquezGary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
“Let me give you another kid, and he played against USC in the Rose Bowl. His name is Chris Godwin.
"Chris Godwin is a terrific wide receiver. Was surprised he was still around, tremendous player. Similarly, he goes to an organization [Tampa Bay] with an offensive-minded head coach. They acquired DeSean Jackson and have Mike Evans - already, two star wide receivers. He’ll never get doubled. They then had drafted OJ Howard, so more people will be paying attention to OJ Howard, so there’ll be no pressure.
"Warm-weather climate. Two star receivers. They’ve got a franchise quarterback who’s growing.
"Chris Godwin, who would have had a nice career anyway… this is a perfect landing spot for him. No pressure, can develop slowly, has an offensive-leaning staff. It’s a young locker room full of good guys that he can fit in. This is perfect for him.”