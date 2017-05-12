Who’s winning the Carson Wentz trade: The Browns or the Eagles?

Leading up to last year’s NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns were desperate for a quarterback. The Philadelphia Eagles were not. Sam Bradford was entrenched as the starter, giving them a decent, very capable quarterback to go into the season with.

Yet, it was the Eagles who made a shocking move up from No. 8 to No. 2, trading a boatload of picks in order to do so. The trade wound up costing Philadelphia two first-round picks (one in 2017), a third- and fourth-rounder in 2016 and a second-round pick in 2018. The Eagles effectively got Wentz and a 2017 fourth-rounder in exchange for five picks, a haul that looked like a major win for the Browns.

The Browns decided to trade down in both 2016 and 2017, turning those five selections into a whopping nine players.

Incredibly, they’re not done making picks from that monumental trade last year. The Browns still have a first- and second-round pick to use next year as a result of the trade.