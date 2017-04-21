6 prospects the Tennessee Titans should target in the NFL Draft

Needs: The Tennessee Titans hold the fifth and 18th pick in the draft thanks to last year’s move down from No. 1, putting them in position to address two of their biggest needs early on draft night. Their needs include cornerback, wide receiver, safety, linebacker and guard. A trade down is very much on the table for the second straight year, especially since they don’t have a second-round pick.
Davis should be the No. 1 player on the Titans’ board despite injury concerns. He’s a more dynamic athlete than Mike Williams is, and after the catch, he’s also better. With the way Tennessee’s offense is designed and built upon short, quick throws, Davis can turn seemingly minimal gains into big plays.
Marcus Mariota would take his game to another level with a player like Davis on the outside. It’s something he desperately needs, particularly with Tennessee lacking size at wide receiver.
2
Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State
Hooker is neck-and-neck with Jamal Adams in terms of being the top safety in this class, but for the Titans, he should be slightly ahead. Tennessee signed Johnathan Cyprien this offseason to play strong safety, leaving a hole at free safety. Adams is better when playing closer to the line of scrimmage – much like Cyprien – which is why Hooker fits better in Tennessee.
He can be a true center fielder in the deep-middle, taking away big plays from opposing offenses. His skills are comparable to that of Ed Reed, which is high praise for someone just entering the NFL.
3
Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado
Awuize is a guy who could sneak into the first round, but he’ll most likely land towards the top of the second. That bodes well for the Titans in the event that they trade down from 18, still having a need at cornerback despite signing Logan Ryan. Awuzie will be an early starter for whichever team drafts him, and he’d be a good fit in Tennessee.
He thrives in man coverage and has sufficient speed to stay with them on crossing routes, which is something the Titans covet in their cornerbacks. They’ve showed significant interest in him, too, meeting with him twice.
4
Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky
Lamp is the top guard in the class and will probably be the first one taken. The Titans aren’t desperate for help on the offensive line, but Lamp would be an upgrade over Quinton Spain on the left side.
His versatility is a big plus, too, providing the ability to play tackle in a pinch should Jack Conklin or Taylor Lewan get injured. He’d be a great selection at No. 18 if Tennessee is able to land a wideout at No. 5.
5
Duke Riley, LB, LSU
Despite not boasting great size for a linebacker, Riley can be a contributor as a weak-side guy. He has good enough speed (4.58 40-yard dash) and short-area quickness to hold up in coverage, making him an intriguing prospect in the mid-rounds.
The Titans could use a player like him on defense, lacking talent at linebacker. He’s a modern-day 'backer who can make plays all over the field for the Titans.
6
Zay Jones, WR, ECU
Mariota could use as many targets as he can get, considering how little talent the Titans had at wide receiver last season. Even if they land one of the top guys in the first round, Jones would be a good addition in the third round, if he were to tall that far, of course.
There’s a chance he goes early-to-mid-second round, which would cause the Titans to miss out on him. However, he would fit nicely with Mariota as a slot guy. He has the ability to take a short pass and turn it into a big gain when going over the middle, showing good toughness on contested catches. He has the most receptions in NCAA history (399), largely because his targets came on short routes and screen passes. But he can have success in the NFL thanks to his solid hands and good agility in the open field.