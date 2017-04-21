6 prospects the Tennessee Titans should target in the NFL Draft

Mariota could use as many targets as he can get, considering how little talent the Titans had at wide receiver last season. Even if they land one of the top guys in the first round, Jones would be a good addition in the third round, if he were to tall that far, of course.

There’s a chance he goes early-to-mid-second round, which would cause the Titans to miss out on him. However, he would fit nicely with Mariota as a slot guy. He has the ability to take a short pass and turn it into a big gain when going over the middle, showing good toughness on contested catches. He has the most receptions in NCAA history (399), largely because his targets came on short routes and screen passes. But he can have success in the NFL thanks to his solid hands and good agility in the open field.