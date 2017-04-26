6 prospects the San Francisco 49ers should target in the NFL Draft

Needs: All. They have all the needs

The 49ers have needs all over the board. Quarterback, offensive line, wide receiver, tight end, running back, defensive line, linebacker, cornerback, safety, special teams — the 49ers can't write off any position in this draft. San Francisco isn't going to contend anytime soon, so the goal should be to get the best available player every time the team is on the clock. The 49ers have 10 picks in this draft, but only three in the top 100, so a trade of the No. 2 pick is absolutely a possibility for Thursday.

Picks: First round (2), second round (34), third round (66), fourth round (109, 143), fifth round (146, 161), sixth round (186, 202), seventh round (219).