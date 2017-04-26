6 prospects the San Francisco 49ers should target in the NFL Draft

The 49ers have needs all over the board. Quarterback, offensive line, wide receiver, tight end, running back, defensive line, linebacker, cornerback, safety, special teams — the 49ers can't write off any position in this draft. San Francisco isn't going to contend anytime soon, so the goal should be to get the best available player every time the team is on the clock. The 49ers have 10 picks in this draft, but only three in the top 100, so a trade of the No. 2 pick is absolutely a possibility for Thursday.
Picks: First round (2), second round (34), third round (66), fourth round (109, 143), fifth round (146, 161), sixth round (186, 202), seventh round (219).
1
Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford
He can play anywhere on the defensive line and with the 49ers switching to a 4-3 look, it makes him a perfect fit. Thomas projects as a weak side defensive end who can slide to 3-technique on passing downs — a younger Michael Bennett, who new defensive coordinator Robert Saleh coached in Seattle. The 49ers might be wise to trade down from No. 2, though that might cause them to lose Thomas, but if they hold onto the pick, the Stanford defensive lineman is the safe, prudent pick — the 49ers need picks like that.
2
Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana
He's a solid zone blocker who will put in good shifts at any of the five offensive line spots. He might prove to be the 49ers' center of the future, but he can start immediately at guard and slide out to tackle in a pinch. Another safe pick — the 49ers can get risky in later rounds.
Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire
3
Justin Evans, FS, Texas A&M
The 49ers are likely to move to a Cover-3 system under Saleh and while Jaquiski Tartt is an excellent young player, he can't play centerfield. Evans absolutely can, though — and he'll add some thump for good measure. Evans is a fringe first-round prospect in most drafts, but because of the depth of this defensive backfield class he could find his way into the third round. The 49ers should dance if they can land him at 66.
4
Dylan Cole, LB, Missouri State
Perhaps the most physically impressive linebacker in this class, Cole has the strength and athleticism to be an impact player on Day 1, despite being a Day 3 pick. There are questions about his ability to cover and his competition level at Missouri State, but as a middle linebacker, he could be a third-day steal.
Scott SewellScott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
5
Rasul Douglas, CB, West Virginia
He doesn't stack up with the cream of the crop in this tremendous class, but he's not far behind them — Douglas is big and long and has some of the best ball skills in the class. He is strong enough to press at the line and then flip open and play zone coverage — something you can expect the 49ers to ask their defensive backs to do this season. He's a bit of a project, but he has tremendous upside and finding a player like that on the third day would provide great value.
Ben Queen-USA TODAY SportsBen Queen
6
Eric Smith, OT, Virginia
Smith's readiness for the NFL isn't readily apparent because of the offense his team ran at Virginia — he was often in slide coverage, which doesn't suit his game. But he has an elite frame, light feet, and can really control defenders with his punch and hands. The 49ers found late-round gold in Trent Brown, who has turned into a superb pass blocker at right tackle. Smith could follow suit if he's selected in the 200s.