Colin Cowherd: Why NFL fans should be saluting Roger Goodell after the draft

The media has gone overboard on Roger Goodell

"The media’s here to watch over powerful people and entities so they don’t have too much power. I know you don’t like that, and I know everybody now hates the American media, but the media’s an important thing. You find a country with a weak media? You find a country with a dictator.

"We need a media, checks and balances, to keep an eye on the IRS, to keep an eye on presidents, to keep an eye on congressmen, to keep an eye on corporations so we don’t have 50 Enrons a year.

"The media though, sometimes, can go overboard and have agendas. Because the media’s natural affinity is to check powerful people. They go overboard. The media has gone overboard with Roger Goodell."