Colin Cowherd: Why NFL fans should be saluting Roger Goodell after the draft

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was repeatedly greeted by a deafening wave of boos by a vociferous NFL Draft crowd in Philadelphia over the weekend, but Colin Cowherd argued on Monday's episode of "The Herd" that NFL fans aren't giving the commissioner enough credit.
The media has gone overboard on Roger Goodell
"The media’s here to watch over powerful people and entities so they don’t have too much power. I know you don’t like that, and I know everybody now hates the American media, but the media’s an important thing. You find a country with a weak media? You find a country with a dictator.
"We need a media, checks and balances, to keep an eye on the IRS, to keep an eye on presidents, to keep an eye on congressmen, to keep an eye on corporations so we don’t have 50 Enrons a year.
"The media though, sometimes, can go overboard and have agendas. Because the media’s natural affinity is to check powerful people. They go overboard. The media has gone overboard with Roger Goodell."
Bill StreicherBill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Taking the NFL Draft on the road was a brilliant move
“You do realize that the TV rights have largely doubled since he arrived, he’s changed the PAT, he’s changed overtime, he got a couple teams back to LA. He’s a lot better than the media wants to give him credit for.
"But he is the most powerful commissioner. The NFL is the No. 1 TV show on five networks, and the media’s job - and there is no question here - is to check powerful people and entities. Give Roger Goodell a little credit.
"He has now moved the draft. ‘Colin, anybody could have done that!’ Yeah, and anybody could have sold things through the Internet and delivered them to your house. Amazon did. Anybody could have created Uber, right?
"Roger Goodell, in the heart of the NBA playoffs, stole the attention by making the draft a virtual game for three days.”
Bill StreicherBill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
The NFL stole a weekend away from the NBA in the heart of the playoffs
“Philadelphia was awesome. This was very comfortable in New York. This was a very comfortable New York thing. It is now the equivalent of a game in the offseason, and it steals a huge weekend from the NBA.
"And Roger Goodell, did you see him come out? Smart as a fox. He wants to get booed. He wants it to be an emotional experience.
"It was fantastic television on whichever network you watched it. And I understand the media’s job is to keep an eye on powerful entities, but at the same time it’s the media’s job not to have absolute agendas.”
Bill StreicherBill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia was the perfect setting
“Roger Goodell’s done a lot of good stuff… nothing better than giving the rest of the country [a platform]. Did you see that crowd? That’s America, folks. It ain’t the Hamptons. It ain’t SoHo. America’s not Bel-Air. America’s not Santa Barbara.
"That is America, and that is why the NFL is king. Guys that drink beer, love their football and are not embarrassed about it. And wear sleeveless T-shirts and scream and yell at the top of their lungs. That is the America some of the media doesn’t want to be seen with.
"That was awesome, and Goodell deserves credit for it.”