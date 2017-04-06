7 teams that are best set up for success in the NFL Draft

Top picks: Nos. 4, 35, 68, 110, 148

The Jaguars are picking in the top five for the sixth straight year, and only one of the previous five has really panned out in the NFL thus far: Jalen Ramsey. And just as in years past, the Jaguars don’t have a great deal of ammo in the draft. They simply have valuable picks, not sheer volume.

The Jaguars have the fourth pick in the first round and the third pick in the second round, giving them two selections in the top 35. It’s somewhat unclear which direction the Jaguars will go with their first pick, but considering how strong their defense is already – outside of safety – they’re likely to go offense. Leonard Fournette could be the pick there.

Unfortunately, the Jags don’t have a single extra pick in any round until the seventh, holding one in each of the first six rounds. Thanks to the fact that they’re picking early in each round, the Jaguars are set up for success this year.