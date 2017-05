When the Vikings took Treadwell 23rd overall last year, he was expected to solidify the wide receiver position alongside Stefon Diggs. He did anything but that, catching just one pass for 15 yards in nine games.

In fact, he was so bad in 2016 that the Vikings gave him a paltry 80 snaps on offense – a little more than one game’s worth, for reference. He struggled to grasp Minnesota’s offense, and he was unable to separate from defenders due to poor route running and a lack of top-end speed. Those were two concerns many people had for him coming out of Ole Miss, and up to this point, they’ve been true.

It’s obviously still incredibly early in his career and a player’s legacy can’t be defined by one season, but all signs are pointing towards Treadwell becoming a marginal No. 2 receiver, at best.