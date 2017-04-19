6 prospects the Pittsburgh Steelers should target in the NFL Draft

Needs: The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a quiet offseason thus far, remaining relatively inactive in free agency. They’ll add a handful of players in the draft, though, which should help fill out the roster with playmakers – especially on the defensive side of the ball.

A few positions of need for the Steelers include edge rusher, cornerback, safety and tight end.

Picks: First round (30), second round (62), third round (94, 105), fourth round (135), fifth round (173), sixth round (213), seventh round (248).