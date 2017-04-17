7 prospects the New York Jets should target in the NFL Draft

Needs: The Jets are once again picking in the top 10 after a disastrous 2016 season. An offseason full of veteran cuts and a lack of additions leaves New York with one of the worst rosters in football.

Fortunately, the draft class is deep at positions of need. They’ll look to add players at quarterback, running back, cornerback, safety and tight end.

Picks: First round (6), second round (39), third round (70, 107), fifth round (150), sixth round (191), seventh round (224)