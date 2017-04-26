A Q&A with Leonard Fournette, the NFL Draft’s top running back

The NFL Draft is just one day away as the top prospects are gearing up for their lives to change in the blink of an eye. One of the top players in this year’s class is Leonard Fournette, arguably the best running back available.

After a stellar career at LSU, Fournette is preparing to be the first back off the board Thursday night, potentially going in the top 10. A physical freak, the LSU product looks to take a similar path to that of Ezekiel Elliott: a dynamic rookie running back capable of winning the rushing title.

FOX Sports spoke with Fournette ahead of the big night and got his thoughts on everything from his first purchase in the NFL to the process leading up to draft night.