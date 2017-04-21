5 prospects the Jacksonville Jaguars should target in the NFL Draft

Needs: The Jaguars were once again very aggressive in free agency, signing cornerback A.J. Bouye and defensive tackle Calais Campbell, among others. Though those two players obviously fill needs for Jacksonville, there are still a handful of holes on the roster. The most notable are running back, guard, safety and defensive tackle. Tight end is a minor need, as well.
Picks: First round (4), second round (35), third round (68), fourth round (110), fifth round (148), sixth round (187), seventh round (222, 240).
Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama
Allen is one of the five best players in this draft class despite questions about where he’ll play in the NFL. In Jacksonville’s defense, he’d likely play 3-technique as well as defensive end, complementing Dante Fowler Jr. and Calais Campbell. He can generate pressure from multiple spots on the defensive line, which is something Jacksonville struggled with a year ago.
He should be one of the top prospects on the Jaguars' board and would be a great selection should he slide to No. 4.
Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
The Jaguars to look hard at Fournette, who would fill a major need at running back. Chris Ivory has flopped after signing a big free-agent deal and clearly isn’t the answer in the backfield. Fournette would allow the Jaguars to establish an identity on offense, moving toward a ground-and-pound mentality the way Dallas did with Ezekiel Elliott.
Adding Fournette to the mix would also take pressure off quarterback Blake Bortles, who regressed last season.
Jamal Adams, S, LSU
The Jaguars have quickly rebuilt their secondary the past two seasons by adding Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye to the mix. Adams would be another outstanding addition, bringing not only a physical presence to the defense but great versatility. He can play free or strong safety, making an impact all over the field.
Taking a safety fourth overall is a bit risky, but Adams is a rare talent with elite athleticism and instincts. He’s comparable to the Chiefs' Eric Berry, only slightly more athletic.
Dan Feeney, G, Indiana
The Jaguars let Luke Joeckel walk in free agency, leaving a hole at guard – albeit one left by a mediocre player. Feeney will be a Day 2 or 3 selection with his ideal scenario being with a zone-heavy team. The Jaguars need help on the offensive line, particularly in the running game, and adding a mid-round guy like Feeney would bring some competition in camp. He's not necessarily a Day 1 starter, but he can be a key contributor down the line.
Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech
Hodges is built like a wide receiver but has the traits of a tight end. Far from a refined route runner or blocker, Hodges is more of a project, which is why he probably won’t go until the third day of the draft. For a team like the Jaguars, who just dealt Julius Thomas, Hodges can work as a hybrid-type player.
Whether he lines up inside as an inline tight end or split out in the slot, he can make plays. It’ll take him some time, but with his elite straight-line speed and explosiveness, Hodges can become a real weapon – as long as he cleans up his route running and hands.