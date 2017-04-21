5 prospects the Jacksonville Jaguars should target in the NFL Draft

Needs: The Jaguars were once again very aggressive in free agency, signing cornerback A.J. Bouye and defensive tackle Calais Campbell, among others. Though those two players obviously fill needs for Jacksonville, there are still a handful of holes on the roster. The most notable are running back, guard, safety and defensive tackle. Tight end is a minor need, as well.

Picks: First round (4), second round (35), third round (68), fourth round (110), fifth round (148), sixth round (187), seventh round (222, 240).