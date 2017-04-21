5 prospects the Indianapolis Colts should target in the NFL Draft

There was almost no chance Foster would fall to the Colts at 15 before Thursday, when he said he tested positive for a diluted substance at the Combine. Now, he’s very much in play for Indianapolis, and could wind up being a steal for a team in need of linebacker help. Foster is by far the best off-ball linebacker in this class and is arguably one of the three best players overall.

If the Colts can snag him at 15, they should be very happy – assuming the drug issue isn’t a recurring one. He’s a heat-seeking missile on the second level who’s great in coverage, showing the ability to do it all in the middle of the field. He’s one to watch on draft night.