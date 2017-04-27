The 15 most fascinating stories in NFL Draft history

Well, it started for many reasons but when the draft's founder, Eagles owner Bert Bell, was laying out his ideas for the annual selection of college players, he used Philadelphia's lowly status as one of the reasons.

“Gentlemen, I’ve always had the theory that pro football is like a chain. The league is no stronger than its weakest link and I’ve been a weak link for so long that I should know. Every year the rich get richer and the poor get poorer. Four teams control the championships, the Giants and Redskins in the East, and the Bears and Packers in the West. Because they are successful, they keep attracting the best college players in the open market—which makes them successful. Here’s what I propose [to change that]."

He then gave his plans for the draft. It didn't work, at least not at first. The NFL champion in the first 10 seasons after the institution of the draft were either: New York, Washington, Chicago or Green Bay.