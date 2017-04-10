A first look at the 2017 NFL Draft hats

The NFL draft is just over two weeks away as the first round gets underway at 8 p.m. ET on April 28. It’ll be held in Philadelphia for the first time since 1961, moving from Chicago, where it was held the past two years.
When players in attendance walk across the stage in Philly on draft night, they’ll be handed their new team’s hat. Each year, the caps are different, and this year’s -- pictures courtesy of manufacturer New Era, -- are certainly interesting.
Cleveland Browns
They feature the team’s logo not only on the front of the hat but also on the brim. In the case of the Browns, they have the traditional helmet logo, as well as the dog on the brim.
Myles Garrett, the projected No. 1 overall pick, has said he’s staying home on draft night, so the 49ers will likely be the first team to see its hat worn on the stage.
Below, get a look at the hats from other teams, including those for the Cowboys, Patriots, Seahawks, and Steelers.