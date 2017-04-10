A first look at the 2017 NFL Draft hats

Cleveland Browns

They feature the team’s logo not only on the front of the hat but also on the brim. In the case of the Browns, they have the traditional helmet logo, as well as the dog on the brim.

Myles Garrett, the projected No. 1 overall pick, has said he’s staying home on draft night, so the 49ers will likely be the first team to see its hat worn on the stage.

Below, get a look at the hats from other teams, including those for the Cowboys, Patriots, Seahawks, and Steelers.