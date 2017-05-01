Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe pick the NFL Draft’s biggest winner

The NFL Draft has come and gone, but which team won the weekend? You can check out our grades for each NFL team's draft here.
On Monday's episode of "Undisputed", Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe picked their biggest winners in the 2017 NFL Draft.
The Houston Texans won the draft with one major move
“I still believe the Houston Texans had the best draft, because if you move up from 25 to 12 to take who I thought was easily the best quarterback in this draft - the guy with… you want to talk about winner’s intangibles. A Deshaun Watson who threw up about 500 yards [in] back-to-back national championship games on Saint Nick [Saban’s] Alabama defense. That will translate into pro football.
"And I thought it was a great move by whoever made it. I would give Houston, on just that pick alone, the best draft in pro football this year.”
John David MercerJohn David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Zach Cunningham is a great fit for Houston
“Zach Cunningham is a football player. I watched them a lot every year that he was there [at Vanderbilt], and he’s another guy who just keeps flashing on the screen, like ‘wow, there he is again in the middle of another play.’ Brian Cushing is 30 years of age, and I think he’ll be eased out. I’m pretty sure Zach Cunningham will fit right in, and I’m going to remind everyone [that] Bill Belichick flew to Nashville for Zach Cunningham’s pro day. I’m still not sure exactly what he was trying to do, but he ended up running the pro day. Ran the drills for Zach Cunningham, because he thought so much of him and liked him so much on and off the field.
"So, as a second-round pick… I thought he might go late-first, but I thought that was a steal there.”
“And then, I’m going to say it again. D’Onta Foreman, every time I turn on a Texas game all he did was crush the defense. D’Onta Foreman had three games last year of over 250 yards. And high carries.
"You want to talk about a man’s man? He goes for 33 carries and 341 at Texas Tech - who didn’t play any defense, but still. 32 carries, 250 against Baylor, and then 51 carries for 250 yards at Kansas. Kansas is not very good, but 51 carries? And then against my Sooners, he had 25 carries for 159,and the year before, which was a big upset, he had nine carries for 117. He’s 6-foot, 233 pounds, but he runs like he’s 250 - and he ran a 4.45 40. And I thought that was a steal in the third round.
So Houston just went score, score, score. All three players will contribute quickly. I’d start Deshaun Watson next year, and if they do from Game 1, and if Bill O’Brien will back off a little bit and be a little bit patient with him, they’re going to get to Foxboro for the AFC Championship game.”
Brendan MaloneyBrendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports
Houston landed the best QB in the class
“Skip, you like Deshaun Watson and I like him too. I thought he was the best quarterback in the draft, and I’m not trying to do no projection of what he’s going to look like in five years.
"I’m saying, my eye test, he had the highest degree of difficulty. He had the most on the line, because coming into college he was the highest-rated player, a dual-threat quarterback. They un-retired a jersey for him. And what people don’t know, Steve Fuller personally met with the guy - because if he didn’t like him, thought he was a jerk, he wasn’t going to un-retire it.
"So it just goes to show you what a lot of people think of this young man.”
Matthew EmmonsMatthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Watson's resume is impeccable
“He was projected to win a national championship. Check.
"Expected to win a Heisman. He didn’t win it, but he went to New York both years. Check.
"The biggest stage, the brightest lights. National championship games against Nick Saban. 405, 425. Check, check.
"Lost two games his last two years, and one of those games he lost he threw for 580 and five touchdowns. I can live with that, so I agree with the pick.”
Brian SpurlockBrian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
The Texans are loaded on both sides of the ball
“Zach Cunningham was the No. 2-rated inside linebacker behind Reuben Foster. I agree, Brian Cushing is getting older. The injuries are starting to come with greater frequency. And so now, if this guy can get in there and play, and you pair him with Whitney Mercilus? JJ Watt comes back, three-time defensive player of the year, finally he’s healthy. Jadeveon Clowney showed why the Texans took him No. 1. I agree, defensively and now offensively, they’re loaded. They’ve got weapons everywhere. There’s no reason this team shouldn’t be a lot better, even though they won the division, they should be better than last year.”
Christopher HanewinckelChristopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
New Orleans had the best draft
“I went with the New Orleans Saints. It was tough, and I went back and forth because I thought the San Francisco 49ers had a very good draft, because [they] got two of the top five defensive players probably on everyone’s board.
"But Skip, they got the No. 1 cornerback in Marshon Lattimore. What do they need? You said it, they were last in defense, gave up the most points of anybody in the NFL.
"They got the No. 2 offensive tackle, [Ryan] Ramczyk. They got Marcus Williams, safety out of Utah. Again, defense.”
Bill StreicherBill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
The Saints filled all their biggest holes
“Now, what I really like is they got Alvin Kamara.
"Alvin Kamara started at Alabama. He went to Tennessee. He can run the ball, he can catch the ball. Very versatile. Shows you what they’re doing, now. They’ve got [Mark] Ingram, they’ve got Adrian Peterson, they got Kamara. I love what they did.
"They went and got another linebacker out of Florida, [Alex Anzalone]. I like the fact that they had needs, and they filled their needs. Because cornerback is what they need, Skip, they can’t stop anybody.”