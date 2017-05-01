Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe pick the NFL Draft’s biggest winner

D'Onta Foreman will make an immediate impact

“And then, I’m going to say it again. D’Onta Foreman, every time I turn on a Texas game all he did was crush the defense. D’Onta Foreman had three games last year of over 250 yards. And high carries.

"You want to talk about a man’s man? He goes for 33 carries and 341 at Texas Tech - who didn’t play any defense, but still. 32 carries, 250 against Baylor, and then 51 carries for 250 yards at Kansas. Kansas is not very good, but 51 carries? And then against my Sooners, he had 25 carries for 159, and the year before, which was a big upset, he had nine carries for 117. He’s 6-foot, 233 pounds, but he runs like he’s 250 - and he ran a 4.45 40. And I thought that was a steal in the third round.

So Houston just went score, score, score. All three players will contribute quickly. I’d start Deshaun Watson next year, and if they do from Game 1, and if Bill O’Brien will back off a little bit and be a little bit patient with him, they’re going to get to Foxboro for the AFC Championship game.”