Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Brian Kelly’s criticism of DeShone Kizer

Former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer is considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the NFL Draft class of 2017, but his college coach believes he should have stayed for another year.
Notre Dame's Brian Kelly said that Kizer's choice to enter the NFL Draft was a "business decision," but that he still needs to grow on and off the field.
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe reacted to Brian Kelly's comments on Tuesday's episode of "Undisputed," and Bayless argued that Kelly's remarks could come back to haunt him.
Brian Kelly: DeShone Kizer should have stayed in college
How is Brian Kelly supporting Kizer with this message?
“Is that support? Hold up. ‘I’m going to support him in his decision, but he should still be in college to grow as a player both on and off the field.’ Is that support?
"Now I know this is not the Brian Kelly that was at the University of Cincinnati that was 12-0.
"They were 12-0 getting ready to go to the Sugar Bowl to face the Gators with Urban Meyer and Tim Tebow. He leaves and goes to Notre Dame. That’s not him, now, right?
"I don’t think Brian Kelly was ready for that big-time job. He should have stayed one more year at Cincinnati.”
Kelly just wants Kizer to save his job
“You know what he’s mad about? He wants DeShone Kizer to stay there and save his job. He knows if he doesn’t win at least 10 games, he’s up out of there.
"And the only way that’s going to happen [is if Kizer stays]. Because the other guy transferred, DeShone Kizer is going to the NFL Draft.
"You know what Kizer is saying? ‘You might be right, I might need to get better on the football field. I might need to grow off the field … but I’m going to do it in the NFL locker room, getting paid for it. And I’m going to become a man out on my own, where you’re not browbeating me and blaming everybody for our lack of success, except pointing the finger at yourself.
"I’m glad DeShone Kizer left, because now you get an opportunity to see how Brian Kelly actually feels about DeShone Kizer. It’s all about Brian Kelly. He wanted this young man to save his job. I’m glad he’s gone.”
These comments could haunt Kelly in the future
“I agree with you on this to the point that it could hurt Brian Kelly as he continues to try to recruit quarterbacks. Because the young quarterback and his father and mother might not love the fact that as DeShone is leaving, [Kelly] is blasting him saying ‘You should have stayed, he has a lot of growing to do on an off the field.’ ”
Shannon Sharpe: “How is that supporting him, Skip? Can you explain that?”
Skip Bayless: “I don’t see it, and once upon a time Pete Carroll said the same thing about Mark Sanchez as he was leaving a year early, remember, to go into the draft. And he went to the Jets, and it worked out OK because he went to back-to-back AFC Championship games. So good for Mark Sanchez."
Shannon Sharpe: “And Pete Carroll did what two years later? He left and went to Seattle.”
Kelly may be right about Kizer, but he shouldn't have said it publicly
“It feels like, from a distance, Brian Kelly’s on something of a hot seat there, and I think hewas crying over his spilled milk. This is what he’s left with, a bunch of spilled milk, because he had DeShone Kizer on the verge of becoming a Heisman candidate.
"Not that DeShone wasn’t, for a while. He had bursts of Heisman performance
"But I will say this. I think that Brian Kelly spoke honestly and truly about DeShone Kizer -- but should not have said it publicly. And I don’t know what the win is for him publicly to say it. I just don’t know where it leaves him.
"But from what I’ve heard about DeShone Kizer -- big ability, good body, he’s got the NFL frame. And yet he’s had sort of growth issues off the field, where he just needs to grow up some. And he’s been protected under that golden dome bubble."
Kelly is asking for mercy from his superiors
“All of a sudden he’s out in the real world, having to make business decisions as Brian Kelly said. And I think it’s a little shaky for him. And I think it’s going to be a shaky transition for him. So I get what Brian Kelly is saying, but to what end. What’s your goal?
"… What you’re saying to your superiors and to all the Domers out there, all the Notre Dame graduates, you’re saying ‘I just got burned by a quarterback who was on the doorstep of being a Heisman candidate, and he left me in a lurch.’ So the message he’s sending is to his fandom and his superiors at Notre Dame, to say, ‘Give me a break, I’m going to need a year of transition now because I just lost my senior-to-be quarterback.”
Kizer can grow and improve in the NFL
“Coaches always take these shots. They leave, they don’t have to sit out, they go take more money.
"DeShone Kizer … maybe his goal was to play at Notre Dame, but I think his ultimate goal was to play in the NFL. So if I need to grow, and I need to mature as a man, I might as well get paid for it!”