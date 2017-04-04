Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Brian Kelly’s criticism of DeShone Kizer

Kelly just wants Kizer to save his job

“You know what he’s mad about? He wants DeShone Kizer to stay there and save his job. He knows if he doesn’t win at least 10 games, he’s up out of there.

"And the only way that’s going to happen [is if Kizer stays]. Because the other guy transferred, DeShone Kizer is going to the NFL Draft.

"You know what Kizer is saying? ‘You might be right, I might need to get better on the football field. I might need to grow off the field … but I’m going to do it in the NFL locker room, getting paid for it. And I’m going to become a man out on my own, where you’re not browbeating me and blaming everybody for our lack of success, except pointing the finger at yourself.

"I’m glad DeShone Kizer left, because now you get an opportunity to see how Brian Kelly actually feels about DeShone Kizer. It’s all about Brian Kelly. He wanted this young man to save his job. I’m glad he’s gone.”