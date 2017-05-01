Skip Bayless explains how the Dallas Cowboys aced the NFL Draft

The Cowboys filled a lot of holes defensively

“I love what the Cowboys did. Defensively, they lost their entire backfield to free agency. And so what do they do?

Now I believe, you heard Stephen Jones say [Jeff] Heath deserves an opportunity to start. So I believe he and Byron Jones will be the starting safeties.

They lost both their corners, Claiborne and Carr. Now, [Orlando] Scandrick, who we had on our show, says ‘I’m tired of being disrespected, because everybody looks at me and they think all I am is a nickel corner. I’ve been a starter in this league, I’m going to be a starter again in this league.’

It was floated that the Cowboys were shopping Orlando Scandrick, we don’t know how true that is but the rumor did get out there. So I think what’s going to happen is that the two young corners that they drafted, they’re going to be fighting with Orlando Scandrick for one of those starting [spots]. And the guy that doesn’t start probably will be the nickel corner. With that being said, Orlando Scandrick would probably bump inside to cover the slot because that’s normally where he played throughout his career. But he says he’s a starter and I believe he will be a starter again.”