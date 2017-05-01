Skip Bayless explains how the Dallas Cowboys aced the NFL Draft

The 2017 NFL Draft has come and gone, and according to Undisputed Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe, two NFC East teams made some major improvements to their roster over the weekend.
On Monday's episode of Undisputed, Bayless and Sharpe reacted to the selections made by the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys, and while Sharpe gave a slight edge to the Giants' draft, Bayless believes the Cowboys landed a number of key pieces.
The Giants gave Eli another big target
“This is close, because I thought both of them really addressed needs that they had, but I’m going to give a slight nod to the Giants because I think Evan Engram can be a difference-maker.
Now you pair him with Odell Beckham, you pair him with Brandon Marshall, you pair him with Sterling Shepard. I think what the Giants did here is that they looked at some of the quarterbacks that are having some of the better careers later in their career, and they’re saying ‘you know what? What do all these guys have?’
Tom Brady? Tight end. Drew Brees? Works well with the tight ends. Aaron Rodgers? Tight end."
Matt BushMatt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
The Cowboys filled a lot of holes defensively
“I love what the Cowboys did. Defensively, they lost their entire backfield to free agency. And so what do they do?
Now I believe, you heard Stephen Jones say [Jeff] Heath deserves an opportunity to start. So I believe he and Byron Jones will be the starting safeties.
They lost both their corners, Claiborne and Carr. Now, [Orlando] Scandrick, who we had on our show, says ‘I’m tired of being disrespected, because everybody looks at me and they think all I am is a nickel corner. I’ve been a starter in this league, I’m going to be a starter again in this league.’
It was floated that the Cowboys were shopping Orlando Scandrick, we don’t know how true that is but the rumor did get out there. So I think what’s going to happen is that the two young corners that they drafted, they’re going to be fighting with Orlando Scandrick for one of those starting [spots]. And the guy that doesn’t start probably will be the nickel corner. With that being said, Orlando Scandrick would probably bump inside to cover the slot because that’s normally where he played throughout his career.But he says he’s a starter and I believe he will be a starter again.”
Tim HeitmanTim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
The Cowboys and the Giants both nailed it
“I love the Giants also because they got Dalvin Tomlinson. Big body guy to replace [Johnathan] Hankins, who went to the Colts.
Defensively, we know what they do, Skip. Because they’ve got that guy over on that island [Janoris Jenkins].
…. Both of these teams had very good drafts. They addressed needs - but I’m going to give a slight nod [to New York], because I think Engram will be an immediate play maker. And Dalvin Tomlinson… those big D-linemen coming out of Alabama. If they can do anything, they can stop the run. So I love this [draft].”
The Cowboys were smart to draft players who were standouts in college
“You make many, many fair and good points. I must admit publicly, I really did like the Giants’ draft. I was impressed - but I like my Cowboys’ draft a lot more. And I’ll tell you why.
They filled crucial needs with extremely productive, high-motor college football players who I think will translate instantly into instant impact and bring much needed new energy to a defense that was riddled and raided by free agency.
That’s the common thread for me. All these kids were extremely productive in college football. They didn’t win the combine because I don’t care about the track meet that is the combine. I don’t need all the measurables, I need more productivity, immeasurables. I need what you saw on tape.”
Charles LeClaireCharles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Evan Engram could have Ezekiel Elliott-type impact
“Real quick, on the Giants: I cannot refute what you said about Evan Engram. I said it on Friday. He is a weapon to add on top of lots of weapons across the board. And, in a way, it’s like Dallas did a year ago with Ezekiel Elliott - you strengthen your strength. You’re already loaded at receiver with Brandon Marshall on top of Sterling Shepard… and obviously Odell. He said he’s re-committed to having the best year, I thought he was already committed?”
Shannon Sharpe: “People might not realize this, but Evan Engram, at 235 pounds, ran a faster 40 than Odell Beckham Jr.”
Christopher HanewinckelChristopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Davis Webb can be the next Eli Manning in a few years
“Davis Webb, I watched a lot at Texas Tech and I liked him at Texas Tech - and I really liked him last year at Cal after he gotbeaten out at Texas Tech by our guy Patrick Mahomes. He’s just a prototype pocket passer at 6-foot-5, 230, and he’s going to be the next Eli. I give you a money in the bank pick for the Giants, there. Eli - you know, he’s 36, and at the end of next year, if they’re in the playoffs, he turns 37 in January. So, at some point, you’re going to have to start looking at Davis Webb as the next Eli.”
Glenn AndrewsGlenn Andrews-USA TODAY Sports
Taco Charlton was a perfect pick in the firs round
“Back to my Cowboys. Obviously they had a glaring need for just what the doctor ordered, a defensive end. I’m talking about a 4-3 defensive end - not a Von Miller type, not a stand-up pass rusher that you can move around. I’m talking about an anchor on one side of the line.
And this is Taco Charlton. He’s a rock against the run, and I told you, every time I turned on a Michigan game, he just disrupted. Harassed. He’s 6-foot-6, he’s long, and he has that knack for peeling around people and getting through and getting free. I can’t sell him in the weight room or run in the 40… he just gets free of his blocker and makes things happen in the offensive backfield.”