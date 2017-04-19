5 prospects the Cincinnati Bengals should target in the NFL Draft

Needs: The Bengals have had back-to-back offseasons in which they lost more than they gained. This has caused the roster to lack talent and it’s in need of an infusion of youth and explosiveness. That has to come on both sides of the ball, including the offensive line and defensive line.

Additionally, the Bengals could use a No. 2 receiver as well as a running back to take the place of Jeremy Hill, who struggled mightily in 2016.

Picks: First round (9), second round (41), third round (73), fourth round (116,138), fifth round (153, 176), sixth round (193, 217), seventh round (227, 251).