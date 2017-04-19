6 prospects the Baltimore Ravens should target in the NFL Draft

Needs: The Ravens made a handful of big moves this offseason, signing Tony Jefferson and Brandon Carr, while retaining Brandon Williams on a contract extension. However, there are still holes all over the roster, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

They’ll look to add a receiver, cornerback, edge rusher and defensive end in the draft, as well as a linebacker to take over for the since-retired Zach Orr.

Picks: First round (16), second round (47), third round (80, 99), fourth round (122), fifth round (160), sixth round (201), seventh round (236).