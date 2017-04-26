5 prospects the Arizona Cardinals should target in the NFL Draft

Needs: The Cardinals aren't in great shape heading into the season — there are needs at just about every level on this team. The most pressing concerns are quarterback, wide receiver, the interior of the offensive line, linebacker, cornerback and safety. But other than that, everything is going great.
Picks: First round (13), second round (45), third round (77), fourth round (119), fifth round (157, 179), sixth round (197), seventh round (231).
1
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech
The Cardinals seem hellbent to pick Mahomes No. 13 overall, despite the fact that the most successful Air Raid quarterback in NFL history is Nick Foles. Not great.
But teams, including the Cardinals, have fallen for Mahomes because he's bright, has a great feel for making big plays, and has a cannon arm.
Carson Palmer isn't going to play forever. While there's a bad track record ahead of him, Mahomes seems to be Arizona's guy.
AP
2
Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
It's unlikely that Wilson is still available when the Cardinals select at No. 45, but if he is, it'll be a blessing for the team, which needs to land both a secondary corner and a free, single-high safety in this draft. Wilson has the potential to be really good at either, and he's a physical DB. He's an ideal fit for the Arizona defense.
Kim KlementKim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
3
Mack Hollins, WR, North Carolina
Hollins isn't the best route runner, but he has truly gamebreaking speed. This is a player who can stretch the field with the best of them in this draft class — if not the NFL as a whole. If the Cardinals draft Mahomes' big arm, they're going to want to add receivers who can stretch the field vertically — Hollins is a perfect fit.
Bob DonnanBob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
4
John Johnson, FS, Boston College
This safety class is so loaded that a player like Johnson, whose ball skills and ability to read the game as a single-high safety might only be second to Malik Hooker, is projected as a possible third day pick. Arizona might be prudent to pick him Friday night — he fits a need and is an incredible value after the second round.
Stew MilneStew Milne-USA TODAY Sports
5
Anthony Walker, LB, Northwestern
Walker earned a bad rap for what was quite solid play at Northwestern. The concern with him is that he played too heavy and that he doesn't have the athleticism necessary to make an impact at the NFL level. That's ridiculous. Not only was Walker a highly productive player in one of — if not the single-best — conference in America, he showed plenty of mobility from the middle linebacker role. He might not be a starter right away, but there's no reason Walker can't be an NFL starter. And any third-day pick that becomes a starter is a steal.