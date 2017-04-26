5 prospects the Arizona Cardinals should target in the NFL Draft

Needs: The Cardinals aren't in great shape heading into the season — there are needs at just about every level on this team. The most pressing concerns are quarterback, wide receiver, the interior of the offensive line, linebacker, cornerback and safety. But other than that, everything is going great.

Picks: First round (13), second round (45), third round (77), fourth round (119), fifth round (157, 179), sixth round (197), seventh round (231).