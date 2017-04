The 2017 NFL Draft’s 20 best available players after Round 1

Round 1 of the 2017 NFL Draft was a wild one that saw three wide receivers go in the first nine picks, and three quarterbacks go in the top 12. The run on offensive players pushed some elite defenders down the board, leaving teams like the Redskins, Colts and 49ers with absolute steals in the first round.

While a huge number of extremely talented players were taken Thursday night, there are still a ton of great prospects available. If your team needs a defensive back or running back, you’re in luck because some of the top players are still on the board.

Here are the 20 best available prospects heading into the second round.