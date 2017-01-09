NFL Divisional Round playoff matchups, times and TV info

Now that Wild Card weekend is almost out of the way, the heavy hitters (like Tom Brady and the Patriots) can take center stage.

Check out the matchups, the times and the television information for all four of next weekend's games.

NFC: No. 2 Atlanta Falcons vs. No. 3 Seattle Seahawks

Where: Georgia Dome, Atlanta

When: 4:35 p.m. ET Saturday

TV: FOX

AFC: No. 1 New England Patriots vs. No. 4 Houston Texans

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

When: 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday

TV: CBS

AFC: No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs vs. No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

When: 1:05 p.m. ET Sunday

TV: NBC

Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports Jason Bridge

NFC: No. 1 Dallas Cowboys vs. No. 4 Green Bay Packers

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

When: 4:40 p.m. ET Sunday

TV: FOX

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports Brad Rempel

Next Gallery
4

3 reasons the Green Bay Packers will beat the New York Giants
Start Gallery »