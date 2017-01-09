NFL Divisional Round playoff matchups, times and TV info
Brett Pollakoff
Now that Wild Card weekend is almost out of the way, the heavy hitters (like Tom Brady and the Patriots) can take center stage.
Check out the matchups, the times and the television information for all four of next weekend's games.
NFC: No. 2 Atlanta Falcons vs. No. 3 Seattle Seahawks
Where: Georgia Dome, Atlanta
When: 4:35 p.m. ET Saturday
TV: FOX
AFC: No. 1 New England Patriots vs. No. 4 Houston Texans
Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.
When: 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday
TV: CBS
AFC: No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs vs. No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers
Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
When: 1:05 p.m. ET Sunday
TV: NBC
NFC: No. 1 Dallas Cowboys vs. No. 4 Green Bay Packers
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
When: 4:40 p.m. ET Sunday
TV: FOX