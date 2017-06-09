2017 NFL division power rankings

Teams are beginning to take shape as we continue to roll through the offseason. With mandatory minicamps up next, and then training camp, we’re starting to find out which teams will be legitimate contenders and which ones will be competing for the first overall pick in the draft.
Additionally, we can begin to sort out which divisions will feature the best teams this upcoming season. Three divisions stand head-and-shoulders above the rest, while the others are mixed bag of top-heavy and middle-of-the-road teams.
Here are our definitive (and probably way-too-early) division power rankings.
8
NFC West
Super Bowl contenders: 1
Potential playoff teams: 2
Once the premier division in football, the NFC West is now the worst in the league. The Seahawks are the only Super Bowl contenders among the four teams, and will probably be the only playoff team, too.
The rest of the division is just … not great. The Cardinals look like they should be on paper with Carson Palmer, David Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald and Patrick Peterson, but they had an awful offseason. Calais Campbell, Tony Jefferson and Marcus Cooper are all gone, and the offensive line remains a trouble spot.
They’re the only team that could potentially take down the Seahawks, though it’s highly unlikely to happen in 2017.
The Rams and 49ers are two of the worst teams in the league and will almost certainly both be picking in the top 10, which brings down the overall strength of the division. Neither team is in position to compete for anything besides the No. 1 pick in 2018.
7
AFC South
Super Bowl contenders: 1
Potential playoff teams: 3
Many believe the AFC South is the worst division in football, and it may be. It has been for the past few years, thanks to the bottom-dwelling Jaguars, the stagnant Titans and the barely-above-average Texans and Colts. That’ll change in 2017 with three of the four teams competing for a playoff spot and one eyeing a Super Bowl.
The Texans are the team with Super Bowl aspirations – though you could make a case for the Titans and Colts, as well – boasting a top-five defense and an offense littered with speed, quickness and explosiveness. It just needs better play from the quarterback position with Tom Savage and Deshaun Watson.
The Colts are always a team to watch thanks to Andrew Luck and the offense, but the defense has regularly let them down. However, the front office made strides defensively this offseason with the additions of Malik Hooker, Jabaal Sheard and Johnathan Hankins. But will that be enough to make the Colts Super Bowl contenders? Probably not, though a playoff berth will be within reach.
The Titans have become one of the most intriguing teams in the league with Marcus Mariota heading the charge. Logan Ryan and Johnathan Cyprien will have an impact right away defensively, and Corey Davis will shore up the receiving unit.
The Jaguars are a tough team to figure out because they once again spent a ton of money in free agency and drafted extremely well, but there’s still one piece missing: a quarterback. Blake Bortles isn’t a Super Bowl-caliber player, and it’ll be hard for Jacksonville to overcome his flaws.
6
NFC North
Super Bowl contenders: 1
Potential playoff teams: 3
The Packers, like the Patriots, bring up the overall strength of the NFC North simply based on the fact that they’re Super Bowl contenders each year. As long as Aaron Rodgers is there and healthy, the Packers are going to compete for a title. Drafting Kevin King should help the defense, and Ty Montgomery could be a breakout running back, once again making Green Bay a team to watch.
The rest of the division is a bit harder to pin down. The Lions made the playoffs last season, but that was partly due to Matthew Stafford’s late-game heroics and a schedule of some not-so-great teams. They drafted heavily on defense, but will that be enough to improve a unit that struggled in 2016?
The Vikings have the opposite problem. They’re one of the best defensive teams in the league, but the offense has a hard time scoring points. That’s because it has to rely heavily on Sam Bradford, which is never a good thing. The running game has to be better in 2017 if they want to compete for an NFC North title – and it should be thanks to the additions of Dalvin Cook and Latavius Murray.
The Bears, after trading up for Mitchell Trubisky, aren’t going to win many games this season despite having one of the best running backs in the league in Jordan Howard. The defense simply isn’t good enough, and the receiving unit is among the worst in the NFL.
The Packers should win the division easily with Detroit and Minnesota competing for a wild-card berth.
5
AFC East
Super Bowl contenders: 1
Potential playoff teams: 2
It’s always difficult to rank the AFC East because of the massive gap between the Patriots and the rest of the division. The Jets are certain to be one of the worst teams this season, but the Patriots are a lock to make the postseason and will probably reach the AFC title game again.
Ultimately, the division falls in the middle of the pack because of the huge discrepancy from top to bottom with only two teams competing for a playoff spot: the Patriots and Dolphins. New England doesn’t need much explaining besides the fact that Tom Brady’s squad just won the Super Bowl and then proceeded to get better on both sides of the ball. Significantly better.
The Dolphins will contend for a playoff spot once again, and the addition of three potential starters on defense will help provide some athleticism on that side of the ball. Ryan Tannehill and Jay Ajayi just need to stay healthy in order for the offense to realize its potential.
The Bills are difficult to pin down. Tyrod Taylor is an average quarterback, but the running game was once again the best in the NFL last season. However, you can’t win without a quarterback who can sling it 30 times a game – especially with a defense that isn’t Super Bowl-caliber.
The Jets have essentially admitted they’re looking toward 2018 and are giving up on this season by cutting ties with all of their best veterans. They’ll be in contention for the No. 1 overall pick.
4
AFC North
Super Bowl contenders: 1
Potential playoff teams: 3
The Steelers are one of the few teams that can actually knock off the Patriots in the AFC, despite looking like a far inferior team last season. Their offense is among the three best in the NFL thanks to the Killer B’s in Big Ben, Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown, while the defense continues to get a young infusion of talent.
They’ll almost certainly win the division this season, but competition will be much tougher. The Ravens are stacked defensively with the additions of Tony Jefferson and the always-reliable Brandon Carr, and the offense hopes to get some production out of Breshad Perriman. He’ll play a big role in how well the Ravens play on that side of the ball.
The Bengals, meanwhile, should get back to their roots from 2015, when they had one of the best offenses in the game. Rookies John Ross and Joe Mixon should be starters relatively early in the season, joining A.J. Green and Tyler Eifert to make a strong unit.
The Browns, well, will be the Browns. There’s just no way around it. They’re not making the playoffs, but they should win at least three games this season. They bring down the overall value of the division a bit.
3
NFC South
Super Bowl contenders: 1
Potential playoff teams: 4
The NFC South was flipped on its head last season with the Panthers finishing last, the Falcons winning 11 games and the Buccaneers competing for a playoff spot late in the year. Entering 2017, all four teams will be in contention for a postseason berth with Atlanta being among the Super Bowl favorites.
The Falcons added key pieces on defense such as Dontari Poe and Takk McKinley, which will help improve a unit that was already athletic, fast and extremely young. And we all know about Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and the offense.
The Panthers had a rough 2016 season behind an abysmal performance by Cam Newton, but he’s received some help on offense with Christian McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel. That should add some explosiveness to a unit that was lacking in that department last season.
The Saints continue to rebuild on defense, and the addition of Marshon Lattimore will pay dividends right away, but it’s the offense that should scare some teams. Drew Brees, Mark Ingram, Adrian Peterson, Michael Thomas. That’s a unit that can score at will, even with Brandin Cooks gone.
The Buccaneers are fast risers as one of the up-and-coming young teams. Jameis Winston continues to develop, and adding O.J. Howard and DeSean Jackson will only help him.
2
NFC East
Super Bowl contenders: 2
Potential playoff teams: 4
The NFC East has turned things around of late after a disastrous season in 2015. Last year, the division combined to win 39 games and nearly sent three teams to the playoffs. This offseason, each team improved and all four could potentially make the postseason.
The Eagles are likely to be the worst team in the division, but after adding Alshon Jeffery, LeGarrette Blount and rookie Derek Barnett, they should be better than their 7-9 record from last season. Granted, a lot of that hinges on the play of Carson Wentz, but a full offseason as the starter will help.
The Redskins are once again entering a season with Kirk Cousins on the franchise tag as he’ll continue to prove himself to the front office with his eye on an extension. The defense is underwhelming, but if Josh Doctson and Terrelle Pryor play up to their expectations, the offense could be explosive.
New York remains one of the best defensive teams in the league and got better on offense thanks to the additions of Evan Engram and Brandon Marshall, but Eli Manning has to play better than he did in 2016 for the Giants to have a chance at a Super Bowl.
The Cowboys kept their core intact with Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Dez Bryant and Jason Witten – and how about that offensive line? – which makes them Super Bowl contenders each year. Their youth movement on defense will have to pay off with potentially four rookies getting significant playing time.
1
AFC West
Super Bowl contenders: 3
Potential playoff teams: 3
The AFC West was the best division in football last season with two legitimate Super Bowl contenders and another team just missing out on the playoffs. As impressive as the group was, all four teams will be even better. The Raiders, Broncos and Chiefs improved after posting winning records last season, while the injury-plagued Chargers were much better than the numbers showed.
Los Angeles isn’t winning the Super Bowl and probably won’t even make the playoffs, but don’t be surprised to see Philip Rivers’ squad win seven or eight games – assuming it can stay healthy, which has already been a tall task this offseason.
The Chiefs are loaded defensively and have some offensive firepower in Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Charcandrick West. And if Alex Smith struggles, Patrick Mahomes could potentially provide a boost.
The Broncos are still sorting out their quarterback situation, but the defense is going to continue dominating opponents, giving Denver a chance each week. Running back C.J. Anderson being healthy again will make a big difference.
And then there’s the Raiders – the NFL’s most promising young team. They shocked everyone by winning 12 games in 2016, and with the addition of Marshawn Lynch and very few key departures, the roster is even better.