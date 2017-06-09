2017 NFL division power rankings

Super Bowl contenders: 1

Potential playoff teams: 3

Many believe the AFC South is the worst division in football, and it may be. It has been for the past few years, thanks to the bottom-dwelling Jaguars, the stagnant Titans and the barely-above-average Texans and Colts. That’ll change in 2017 with three of the four teams competing for a playoff spot and one eyeing a Super Bowl.

The Texans are the team with Super Bowl aspirations – though you could make a case for the Titans and Colts, as well – boasting a top-five defense and an offense littered with speed, quickness and explosiveness. It just needs better play from the quarterback position with Tom Savage and Deshaun Watson.

The Colts are always a team to watch thanks to Andrew Luck and the offense, but the defense has regularly let them down. However, the front office made strides defensively this offseason with the additions of Malik Hooker, Jabaal Sheard and Johnathan Hankins. But will that be enough to make the Colts Super Bowl contenders? Probably not, though a playoff berth will be within reach.

The Titans have become one of the most intriguing teams in the league with Marcus Mariota heading the charge. Logan Ryan and Johnathan Cyprien will have an impact right away defensively, and Corey Davis will shore up the receiving unit.

The Jaguars are a tough team to figure out because they once again spent a ton of money in free agency and drafted extremely well, but there’s still one piece missing: a quarterback. Blake Bortles isn’t a Super Bowl-caliber player, and it’ll be hard for Jacksonville to overcome his flaws.