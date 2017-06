You could make an argument that Ramsey has already broken out because if he plays the way he did in 2016 for the rest of his career, he’ll be a starter for 10-15 years. However, his ceiling is so unfathomably high that he has the potential to become the very best cornerback … this season.

He’s the whole package at corner: size, speed, awareness, instincts. It took him a little while to bring down his first interception – 15 weeks, to be exact – but he returned the second of his two for a touchdown and had 10 passes defensed in the final 10 weeks.

His confidence is never a question, either. He always wants to take on the best receivers, and more often than not, he shuts them down. Quarterbacks will learn not to test Ramsey in coverage, even if he doesn’t have the best hands, but seeing A.J. Bouye on the other side won’t make it easy to avoid the Florida State product.

One caveat: Ramsey had core muscle surgery this week. He's supposed to be ready for camp, but that kind of injury can be tougher for players at speed positions to recover from.