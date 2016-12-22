The NFL’s 10 most clutch quarterbacks of 2016, ranked

2016's most clutch quarterbacks

Clutch: a word that sometimes defines a quarterback's legacy in the NFL, determining whether he’s worthy of being put in the class of elite players. The league has had a large number of close games this season, which means quarterbacks are performing well in late-game situations and leading fourth-quarter comebacks on a weekly basis.

We all know Tom Brady is one of the most clutch quarterbacks of all time, as are Tony Romo and Eli Manning. But when it comes to just this season, none of those three grabs the top spot.

Instead, two unheralded quarterbacks rank in the top two for their play late in games. here are the 10 most clutch quarterbacks of 2016.

