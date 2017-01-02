Ranking the NFL’s 25 best fantasy football players of 2016

Only in the world of fantasy is Tom Brady not as valuable as Tyrod Taylor or Blake Bortles, but you may be surprised to see which players ended up as the top scorers of the year after 17 weeks.

Aaron Rodgers -- who made a strong case for the league MVP award -- blew away the rest of the field, and only four players scored more than 300 points over the course of the season.

If you spent a first-round pick on a wide receiver this year, you probably struggled. Not a single wideout made the top 25 in points scored, and the highest-scoring WR (Jordy Nelson) came in 32nd. 

All scoring data uses the ESPN fantasy formula, and you can see the full list of players here.

Here are the top 25 players of 2016:

25

DeMarco Murray - 229 points

Key stats: 1,287 rushing yards, 377 receiving yards, 12 total touchdowns

24

Le’Veon Bell - 231 points

Key stats: 1,268 rushing yards, 616 receiving yards, 9 total TDs

23

Joe Flacco - 231 points

Key stats: 4,317 passing yards, 20 TDs, 15 INTs, 2 rushing TDs

22

Carson Palmer - 234 points

Key stats: 4,233 passing yards, 26 TDs, 14 INTs

21

LeSean McCoy - 238 points

Key stats: 1,267 rushing yards, 356 receiving yards, 14 total TDs

20

Cam Newton - 241 points

Key stats: 3,509 passing yards, 19 TDs, 14 INTs, 359 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs

19

Jameis Winston - 243 points

Key stats: 4,090 passing yards, 28 TDs, 18 INTs, 165 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD

18

Ben Roethlisberger - 246 points

Key stats: 3,819 passing yards, 29 TDs, 13 INTs, 1 rushing TD

17

Marcus Mariota - 247 points

Key stats: 3,426 passing yards, 26 TDs, 9 INTs, 349 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs

16

Andy Dalton - 250 points

Key stats: 4,206 passing yards, 18 TDs, 8 INTs, 184 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs

15

Philip Rivers - 250 points

Key stats: 4,386 passing yards, 33 TDs, 21 INTs

14

Tom Brady - 251 points

Key stats: 3,554 passing yards, 28 TDs, 2 INTs

13

Tyrod Taylor - 254 points

Key stats: 3,023 passing yards, 17 TDs, 6 INTs, 580 rushing yards, 6 rushing TDs

12

Russell Wilson - 256 points

Key stats: 4,219 passing yards, 21 TDs, 11 INTs, 259 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD

11

Derek Carr - 257 points

Key stats: 3,937 passing yards, 28 TDs, 6 INTs, 

10

Blake Bortles - 259 points

Key stats: 3,905 passing yards, 23 TDs, 16 INTs, 359 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs

9

Matthew Stafford - 267 points

Key stats: 4,327 passing yards, 24 TDs, 10 INTs, 207 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs

8

Dak Prescott - 271 points

Key stats: 3,667 passing yards, 23 TDs, 4 INTs, 282 rushing yards, 6 rushing TDs

7

Ezekiel Elliott - 280 points

Key stats: 1,631 rushing yards, 363 receiving yards, 16 total TDs

6

Kirk Cousins - 290 points

Key stats: 4,917 passing yards, 25 TDs, 12 INTs, 4 rushing TDs

5

Andrew Luck - 297 points

Key stats: 4,240 passing yards, 31 TDs, 13 INTs, 341 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs

4

David Johnson - 313 points

Key stats: 1,239 rushing yards, 879 receiving yards, 20 total TDs

3

Drew Brees - 323 points

Key stats: 5,208 passing yards, 37 TDs, 15 INTs, 2 rushing TDs

2

Matt Ryan - 334 points

Key stats: 4,944 passing yards, 37 TDs, 15 INTs, 2 rushing TDs

1

Aaron Rodgers - 365 points

Key stats: 4,428 passing yards, 40 TDs, 7 INTs, 4 rushing TDs

