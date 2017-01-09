One photo to sum up every NFL team’s 2016 season

Every team's season in one photo

The NFL season began about four months ago with all 32 teams vying for a shot at playing for a Super Bowl in Houston. Each team came in with high expectations and huge aspirations, but only one team can win it all on February 5.

With just eight teams remaining, it’s a good time to look back on every franchise’s 2016 season and recap it with one, single photo. Fortunately, we did the work for you.

Arizona Cardinals

Yeah, we can't believe how disastrous your season was, either.

Atlanta Falcons

"Julio, run there and I'll hit you for 50 yards."

Baltimore Ravens

"Are you not entertained?!"

No, not really.

Buffalo Bills

Riding off into the sunset on their tandem bike.

Carolina Panthers

Life comes at you fast.

Chicago Bears

Has Jay Cutler played his last down in Chicago?

Cincinnati Bengals

It was a painful season for the Bengals, from injuries to disappointment.

Cleveland Browns

Maybe you do get what you wish for.

Dallas Cowboys

A passing of the torch in Dallas.

Denver Broncos

"This is going to hurt, isn't it?"

Detroit Lions

When the finger injury came, the Lions' season went.

Green Bay Packers

"Don't worry, guys, I'll carry us the whole way."

Houston Texans

Brock Osweiler's benching may have been the best thing for Houston.

Indianapolis Colts

Table-topping your own quarterback isn't the best idea.

Jacksonville Jaguars

"I can't throw any interceptions if I don't use my hands."

Kansas City Chiefs

Tyreek Hill and his blazing speed shifted the power in the AFC West.

Los Angeles Rams

All the star power, yet an underwhelming return to Los Angeles.

Miami Dolphins

What could have been.

Minnesota Vikings

Adam Thielen was a nice surprise, but Sam Bradford was picking himself off the turf far too often.

New England Patriots

"Hey Roger."

New Orleans Saints

Brandin Cooks made this spectacular catch in the final seconds against the Broncos. On the next play, Denver returned an extra point for the win.

So close yet so far away.

New York Giants

From the kicking net, to the proposal to the tear-shedding to the hole in the wall, there were too many to choose from.

New York Jets

Not-so-terrific trio.

Oakland Raiders

The photo says it all.

Philadelphia Eagles

After a torrid start, the Eagles fell back down to earth.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Carried by the killer B's.

San Diego Chargers

Keenan Allen's heartbreaking injury was merely a sign of things to come.

San Francisco 49ers

Need I say more?

Seattle Seahawks

Don't recognize those guys next to Russell Wilson? Neither does he.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A great season slipped through the Buccaneers' fingertips.

Tennessee Titans

Exotic. Smashmouth. Football.

Washington Redskins

Good try, good effort.

