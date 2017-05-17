The NFL’s 10-minute overtime won’t be the disaster some fear

Indianapolis Colts v San Diego Chargers

Next week at the NFL spring meetings, owners are expected to approve the biggest change to overtime in NFL history - shortening the extra session from a full 15 minutes to 10. Ostensibly the reasoning is player safety, as if playing 70 minutes instead of 75 is going to provide a major benefit for the players involved in the four or five NFL games per season that ever get past 10 minutes in OT. (If player safety is the aim, get rid of two preseason games: 120 minutes > 5 minutes.)

Though reaction has largely been negative to the expected rule change, I'm less skeptical. It sounds like a worthy plan.

Still, the truth is, until the change is implemented and the first OTs are played, nobody has any idea how it's going to go. We think we know, but conventional wisdom doesn't always hold to form when NFL coaches are involved. Moving the extra-point back didn't lead to a surge of two-point conversion attempts. The kickoff and touchback changes were supposed to encourage fewer returns. Instead, the opposite happened. Remember when the NFL changed the rule that said defenders couldn't push receivers out of bounds while they were in midair? People thought it'd lead to a new era of secondary play (sit back, wait and then bum-rush the WR in midair to force him out). It didn't. Quarterbacks are still getting hurt despite the NFL doing everything but putting a red jersey on them. Teams adapt differently than rules committees believe.

Overall though, I'm on board with this move, though not without some healthy concerns.