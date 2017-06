The New York Jets are tanking -- at least that's how the story goes. By cutting Darrelle Revis, Brandon Marshall and, most recently, Eric Decker, then signing Josh McCown to be their quarterback, the Jets are thought to be giving up on their 2017 season, hoping for a record that's bad enough to get in the sweepstakes for the No. 1 pick in a thoroughly unimpressive 2018 draft class. (Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen is the top prospect -- hardly a "suck for Luck" sweepstakes.)

And while the Jets front office may be looking ahead, clearly showing no intention of mounting a long-shot Super Bowl campaign or even a run to the playoffs, tanking is the wrong word for the situation. The NBA this isn't. NFL teams can't tank. They can only try to.

Maybe the Jets will indeed go 2-14 and draft the quarterback they want to build around. But if it happens it'll be because the team is too terrible to win games, not because it's trying to lose them. Perhaps those concepts are interchangeable, but it's an important distinction.

NFL general managers and owners can only do so much self-sabotage in football. Tanking is impossible in the NFL. Here's why: