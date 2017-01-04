3 reasons why the New York Giants will win Super Bowl LI

The New York Giants are no ordinary second-place team.

They won 11 games in 2016, bolstered by an incredible defense that can stop both the run and the pass and plays best in big games, and a young offensive playmaker who might be one of the best the game has ever seen.

This isn’t a second-place team that just snuck in with the wild card — it's dangerous.

Just ask the Dallas Cowboys, the NFC East champions and No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, who lost to the Giants twice (their only true losses of the year).

The Giants are absolutely Super Bowl contenders, despite not winning their division, and here’s why:

