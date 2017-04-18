5 prospects the New York Giants should target in the 2017 NFL Draft

Needs: The Giants might have made the playoffs last year, but make no mistake, they have plenty of holes that need to be addressed in this draft. Where to start, where to start: you could go with an offensive tackle to replace Ereck Flowers, who is overdue to move to guard, or you could get a game-breaking running back to pair with Paul Perkins; and you can’t forget about a center fielder free safety or sideline-to-sideline linebacker — whichever can cover more ground — or a tight end upgrade over Will Tye, or a run-stopping defensive tackle to replace the drastically underrated Damon Harrison, who signed with the Colts this week, or a kicker, because, well, you know what happened to last year’s kicker…

Oh, and the Giants might want to draft a quarterback as well — Eli Manning won’t play forever.

As I said, there are some things that need to be addressed in New York, and with all those needs, you’re going to need some late-round value sleepers. Luckily, that's where this is focused.

Picks: First round (23), Second round (55), Third round (87), Fourth round (140), Fifth round (167), Sixth round (207), Seventh round (241)