5 prospects the New York Giants should target in the 2017 NFL Draft

Needs: The Giants might have made the playoffs last year, but make no mistake, they have plenty of holes that need to be addressed in this draft. Where to start, where to start: you could go with an offensive tackle to replace Ereck Flowers, who is overdue to move to guard, or you could get a game-breaking running back to pair with Paul Perkins; and you can’t forget about a center fielder free safety or sideline-to-sideline linebacker — whichever can cover more ground — or a tight end upgrade over Will Tye, or a run-stopping defensive tackle to replace the drastically underrated Damon Harrison, who signed with the Colts this week, or a kicker, because, well, you know what happened to last year’s kicker…
Oh, and the Giants might want to draft a quarterback as well — Eli Manning won’t play forever.
As I said, there are some things that need to be addressed in New York, and with all those needs, you’re going to need some late-round value sleepers. Luckily, that's where this is focused.
Picks: First round (23), Second round (55), Third round (87), Fourth round (140), Fifth round (167), Sixth round (207), Seventh round (241)
1
Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
The Ereck Flowers experiment needs to be over, and Ramczyk is everything that Flowers is not — athletic and tough. There are some questions about the Wisconsin tackle’s experience level (he played one year at the D1 level after transferring from a D3 school), injury history, and length, but his tape screams starting left tackle. He has the ability to play any of the five positions on the offensive line in the future, should he not pan out at either tackle spot early in his career.
2
Gerald Everett, TE, South Alabama
Everett is the sleeper tight end in this draft class. He’s fairly received Jordan Reed comparisons, and that kind of field-stretching tight end would fit perfectly with the Giants’ system. This would let Will Tye, a good player in his own right, play as more of an H-Back.
3
Ryan Glasgow, DT, Michigan
The Giants need a run-stuffing defensive tackle to play on their highly paid defensive line. Damon Harrison was arguably the best player in the NFL no one knew about and while those are big shoes to fill, Glasnow has the skill set to do it. He could be a two-gap nose tackle for a 3-4 team, but as a 1-technique in a 4-3 defense, he could thrive. Glasgow isn’t going to be a strong pass rusher — which makes him a two-down lineman — but he’s a run stopper who's as polished in that field as any player in this draft. He's powerful, has a nose for the ball, and when he grabs a carrier, they go down. The Giants will likely be able to wait until Day 3 to land him, as well, which gives them a chance to snag a future quarterback in Round 3.
4
Duke Riley, LB, LSU
The Giants need to provide safety Landon Collins some help — he can’t be the only secondary line of defense on the field. And while there are some worthwhile sideline-to-sideline linebackers in this draft (Zach Cunningham from Vanderbilt is a great option in the first or second round), Riley is a tremendous value on Day 3, when he’ll be selected. He waited until his senior year to get serious snaps at LSU and he’s not the most athletic linebacker in this class (far from it, actually), but he’s a player who, if given a task, will complete it. That’s a good role for a situational player, which is what the Giants are looking for in this draft.
5
Joe Yearby, RB, Miami
There’s plenty of talk about Dalvin Cook, the Florida State running back, going to the Giants in the first round. If New York can wait until the second round and land Cook, they should do that. But if he’s off the board, may I suggest his Sunshine State counterpart. Yearby is hardly a complete prospect, but the Giants don’t need a complete running back to pair with the bruising Paul Perkins — they need a speedster who can create a Thunder and Lightning duo. Yearby isn’t an elite speedster, but he is and exceptionally quick one-cut back who plays the game like his hair is on fire. As a change-of-pace back for a power runner, there are few options better than Yearby, and they certainly won’t be available late on Day 3.