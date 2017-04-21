New York Giants 2017 schedule Fox Sports Apr 20, 2017 at 9:19p ET September 10: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 8:30 p.m. ET September 18: Detroit Lions at New York Giants, 8:30 p.m. ET September 24: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET October 1: New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers , 4:05 p.m. ET October 8: Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET Getty Images Getty Images October 15: New York Giants at Denver Broncos, 8:30 p.m. ET Ron Chenoy Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports October 22: Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants, 4:25 p.m. ET Kirby Lee Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports November 5: Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET November 12: New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET November 19: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET Jay Biggerstaff Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports November 23: New York Giants at Washington Redskins, 8:30 p.m. ET December 3: New York Giants at Oakland Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET December 10: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 4:25 p.m. ET Brad Penner Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports December 17: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET William Hauser USA TODAY Sports December 24: New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET December 31: Washington Redskins at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET Next Gallery 10 9 things you didn't notice about the 2017 NFL schedule Start Gallery »