Skip Bayless explains why he was shocked so many Patriots showed up at the White House

The New England Patriots visited the White House for the fifth time Wednesday afternoon, and while quarterback Tom Brady was notably absent due to a last-minute personal issue and several African-American players were skipping the ceremony in protest of the Trump administration, a total of 34 Patriots were honored in Washington D.C..
Skip Bayless said on Thursday's episode of "Undisputed" that he was stunned so many players showed up, but Shannon Sharpe argued it could be the beginning of the end for traditional White House visits.
I expected more black players to skip the ceremony
“I was surprised that many black players showed up. I wasn’t surprised 34 players showed up. And when you factor in the practice squad guys, guys that are on injured reserve, I think they said it was supposed to be [around] 68 players. 34 of them showed up.
"But I was surprised how many African-American players showed up, Skip. And I’m not sure, they might have been fillers. They might have said, ‘Hey man, you’ve got a big neck, we need you to stand and do this photo op.”
The Patriots went out of their way to scuttle criticism
“… And then the extent in which the Patriots went out of their way to make sure [the crowd size was clarified] -- because the New York Times came out with a story and posted a picture of 2015, and they had members standing up the stairwell.
"And then the Patriots, about four hours later, go out of their way to say, ‘What happened was some of those were front office people, and they were standing up on the stairwell last time. This time they were on the lawn.’
"It just goes to show you that they’re going out of their way.”
16 fewer Patriots attended this year compared to 2015
“Now, first of all, in 2015 there were 50 football players of the 68 that showed up. This time there was 34 of 68 … That’s a big differential. For the Patriots to go out of their way -- because we know one thing about this president: He doesn’t like to be shown up and he doesn’t like to lose. Because he spent the first week after his inauguration talking about the crowd size.
"… Now let me tell you what’s going to happen. There’s a good chance that moving forward, these visits will happen with less and less frequency until they end.”
This could be the beginning of the end of White House visits
“President Bush, President Obama -- they like to fill out their NCAA brackets. He didn’t do that this time. OK, fine, but then he says, ‘I’m not going to the White House correspondents’ dinner. And now nobody that’s affiliated with the White House is going to the dinner. So we’ve seen that he doesn’t like the coverage he’s getting in the media. [If] he doesn’t like what’s being said, he will boycott it.
"So when these teams start showing up with less and less of their members, there’s a good likelihood that this will be a thing of the past while this president is in office.”
I expected more players to skip out
“My view of this is basically your view, because I tell you -- on these topics -- I always defer to you. So after listening to you these several months, I’m to the point there you’ve convinced me that no team going forward -- with majority black players, obviously, men or women -- they’re just not going to go.
"And so I was prepared, yesterday, to see Mr. Kraft, Coach Belichick and like six or seven white guys. That’s what I was prepared to see. And I didn’t see that.
"So I was shocked over this. I was buying what you’ve been telling me. 34 attended, and 17 African-American faces are there.
"…. I look at the numbers, and the number I saw was 45 went two years ago, 45 or 50. Somewhere in that ballpark. But I also looked back at the numbers that went after the Patriots had won their first Super Bowl and they went two, three right in a row. Second and third, that’s 2004 and 2005.
"36 went in 2004, so that’s just two more than yesterday, and then the following year only 27 went.”
Players may feel obligated to take advantage of the opportunity, despite their beliefs
“Here’s also what’s interesting too, Skip. This can’t go unsaid. A lot of people don’t view the office of the president as a person, they view it as an institution. And although I might disagree with some of the things he said, 'I’m going to see the president. I’m going to the White House. And when will I ever get another opportunity to go to do this?'
"So, some people might look at it like that. I’m a firm believer, I’m in the camp that says the president is an institution, and I think that institution should be respected at all times.
"Now I don’t always agree, and I don’t think this president clearly respects the institution of the presidency with some of the things he’s said, some of the things he’s done, but that’s just me.
"But with that being said, I think that when you look at this … when you start getting baseball teams with these foreign-born players, when you start getting these basketball teams with predominantly African-American players - we know how Gregg Popovich and Steve Kerr feel. We don’t even need to speculate. We know how LeBron James feels. Now Dan Gilbert might go with the trophy, but the likelihood of that team? They’re not going.”
Black players faced potential backlash by attending
“What surprised me was, after all you’ve said and again, all I took to heart, I got to the point where I was fearful for any black player to go because he’s risking condemnation on social media, right?
"And so now if you have 17, are they going to be condemned? Are they going to be the ‘New England 17?’
Shannon Sharpe: “Think about this, Skip. If you’re a black player on that team -- Mr. Kraft, Coach Belichick, we know what they think about him. If you don’t go, this might be viewed as a protest, that you’re taking a stance.”