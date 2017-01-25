The 12 greatest moments in New England Patriots Super Bowl history

Tied 17-17, starting at their own 17 yard-line with 1:21 left, most viewers expected the Patriots to just play it safe and play for overtime. That wasn’t what the Patriots were thinking. After five passes and three completions to running back J.R. Redmond, Brady threw a strike up the middle to Brown who ran out of bounds to put Vinatieri in field-goal range. Here’s how John Madden put it after the Brown catch:

“This is amazing. This is something that I’ll admit as a coach and analyst I don’t think they should have done, but they had the guts, they have a young quarterback and they did it. They were backed up inside their own 20. They had no timeouts left, calling these plays and not only calling these plays but making these plays. At some point when you’re in the Super Bowl, you have to let it all hang out, and I’ll say this … they are letting it all hang out.”

15 years later, that Patriots team reunited in December 2016, when Brown, a captain, fired up the Gillette Stadium crowd:

“The best fans, we got them. The best coach, we got him” Brown said. The best owner, we got him. The most rings, we're working it. This is the original group of guys who did their job. The Optum Lounge, the nice seats and the scoreboard is here because of this group. Fifteen years ago, the Greatest Show on Turf lost to the Greatest Team on (expletive) Earth.”

Boston Globe via Getty Images