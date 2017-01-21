3 reasons the Patriots will beat the Steelers in the AFC Championship game

As crazy as it might sound, the Patriots actually got better against the run after trading away Jamie Collins. They finished the year No. 3 in rushing yards allowed, while also allowing just 3.9 yards per carry. Those are both exceptional numbers, and it’ll be huge for them on Sunday if they can continue to shut down the run the way they have in the second half of the season. They’ve allowed 100 rushing yards in a game just twice since Week 12, proving to be strong against the run.

We all know just how good Le’Veon Bell is, and he’s undoubtedly the Steelers’ biggest weapon – more so than Ben Roethlisberger or Antonio Brown. He’s been Pittsburgh’s most reliable offensive player this season, particularly in the past two months. Bell comes into this game averaging 168.5 rushing yards per game in the playoffs, not only setting the Steelers’ single-game postseason rushing record in his first attempt, but surpassing it in his second game. Few teams have discovered a way to limit his unworldly production, but the Patriots might be one of the first.

Dont'a Hightower is one of the best and smartest linebackers in the league, and his primary assignment will be to stop Bell. He’ll need to be patient and not break to the open lanes right away, otherwise Bell will change directions and bounce it to the outside. Bill Belichick will game plan to stop Bell and make Roethlisberger beat him, which he won’t do.

Charles LeClaire

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports